Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Expands Partnership With Aileron Residences to Launch Electric Boat Rentals and Retail Hub in South Florida

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in electric marine propulsion, announces that it has expanded its partnership with Aileron Residences, a premier luxury waterfront community in Dania Beach, Florida, enabling Vision Marine Electric Boat Rental, a branch of Vision Marine, to progressively begin offering rental services in the near future. As part of this expanded partnership, Aileron Residences residents will be eligible to receive automatic membership to Vision Marine's exclusive electric boat club in the near future, granting them effortless access to a fleet of high-performance electric vessels. This integration underscores Aileron's commitment to enhancing its future community, by offering premium electric boating amenities.

This partnership provides Vision Marine with essential dock space and storage, allowing for a phased rollout of rental operations with on-site Company presence. Additionally, Vision Marine intends to open its new point of sale ("POS") location to strengthen its foothold in the Florida market by providing early exposure to its products and services, which is expected to solidify its long-term growth strategy.

"This partnership marks a significant step in integrating electric boating into luxury real estate" said Maxime Poudrier, Head of Growth & Strategic Partnerships at Vision Marine Technologies. "Aileron Residences expects to set a new standard by offering not only seamless access to our electric boat club but also a platform for introducing cutting-edge 180E E-Motion electric boats. This location will serve as a launchpad for innovative electric boating solutions, redefining the marine experience with minimal environmental impact."

"As a waterfront community, we wanted to go beyond just offering scenic views and create an immersive experience," said David Lynd, President and CEO of LYND. "Partnering with Vision Marine allows us to deliver a truly unique, high-end amenity that will align with the future of luxury real estate. Our eventual residents will have instant, effortless access to a fleet of state-of-the-art electric boats, eliminating the complexities of ownership while enhancing their connection to the water."

With this partnership, Vision Marine Electric Boat Rental intends to roll out operations in phases at Aileron Residences, offering rental services while preparing for the full integration of its electric boating solutions into the community. This plan underscores Vision Marine's strategic vision within the development, that may enable Aileron to become a key destination for sustainable marine recreation.

Furthermore, Vision Marine's eventually expanded presence at Aileron Residences is expected to include the a key retail hub for electric marine technology, enabling both eventual residents and visitors to purchase cutting-edge electric boating solutions directly on-site. We believe South Florida is recognized as one of the most vibrant boating hubs in the world and will provide an ideal setting for Vision Marine's continued expansion in the luxury waterfront sector.

Seamless Boating for Aileron Eventual Residents

Aileron Residences plans to enhance its future community by integrating Vision Marine's electric boating solutions and offering flexible membership options for eventual residents. Standard membership is expected to provide on-demand reservations, while optional Prime Membership is expected to offer priority booking, early access to the latest electric boats, and invitations to exclusive waterfront events.

Additionally, Vision Marine Electric Boat Rental is expected to offer hourly rental options, so that both eventual residents and guests, including first-time users, can enjoy the benefits of electric boating with ease and without long-term commitments.

Having facilitated over 60,000 electric boat rentals across various locations, Vision Marine Electric Boat Rental continues to enhance the recreational boating landscape by combining industry-leading technology with user-friendly access.

As South Florida appears to solidify its status as a global luxury destination, Vision Marine's eventual presence at Aileron Residences is expected to reinforce its position as a pioneering force in the next generation of marine mobility.

About Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is leading the electric marine industry by delivering high-performance, fully electric propulsion systems and rental solutions. Vision Marine is dedicated to transforming the boating experience through sustainable innovation, zero-emission technology, and an elevated user experience. For more information, visit visionmarinetechnologies.com.

About Aileron Residences

The term "Aileron" hails from the world of aviation, referring to the hinged flight control surfaces on an airplane wing. An aileron aids an aircraft in banking and turning, making the seemingly impossible flight of heavy machinery a graceful and balanced dance in the sky. Similarly, "Aileron Residences" takes the concept of living spaces to new heights. The name signifies an ascent, a rise above the ordinary, hinting at the elevated lifestyle offered by the 380-unit building. The development embodies a balance between modernity and timelessness, much like how an aileron ensures a plane's balanced movement. The building combines accessible pricing with first-rate amenities and prime waterfront living, fostering a space where luxury is lived and not just owned. For more information or to book an appointment with the sales team, visit https://aileronresidences.com.

About The LYND Company (LYND)

With years of unparalleled experience, LYND stands as a juggernaut in the world of real estate development. Recognized for their expertise in crafting communities that exude luxury and innovation, LYND is the powerhouse behind Aileron's unique vision. Known for their attention to detail and commitment to sustainability, LYND has successfully developed a wide array of projects, including residential communities, commercial spaces, and retail environments. Their influence extends nationally, with numerous high-profile projects that have not only redefined landscapes but also set new standards in design and functionality. For more information, please visit www.lynd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including but not limited to Vision Marine's ability to successfully expand its rental and sales operations, adoption rates of electric boating technology, and market conditions in Florida. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. For a detailed discussion of these risks, refer to Vision Marine's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended August 31, 2024, and other periodic filings with the SEC. Vision Marine does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

