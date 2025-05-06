Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Files Patent for Advanced Software-Based Overload Protection in Electric Marine Powertrains

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in electric marine propulsion systems, announced today it filed a new U.S. patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for software-driven overload protection of cooling-pump motors integrated within the Company's proprietary E-Motion high-voltage ("HV") powertrain.

The patent introduces smart software within the Company's E-Motion HV Electric Marine Powertrain that continuously monitors electrical conditions of the cooling-pump motor. Similar to a home's digital circuit breaker, this system instantly disconnects power when an overload is detected, eliminating the need for traditional hardware fuses. This patent application's approach not only safeguards critical components but also significantly reduces system weight, saves valuable installation space, and simplifies wiring for boat manufacturers, who can easily integrate this advanced protection into their existing designs, whether for single or dual motor setups.

Additionally, the patent pending software-driven system provides considerable operational benefits through continuous digital monitoring and data collection. By capturing detailed performance data, operators receive clear, practical insights that enable proactive maintenance scheduling, significantly reducing downtime and operational disruptions. The digital nature of this proposed solution further allows for remote, over-the-air updates, ensuring vessels continuously receive the latest safety enhancements and regulatory compliance without the need for physical servicing.

"Intelligent thermal management is fundamental to reliable high-power electrification at sea," said Xavier Montagne, Chief Technology Officer at Vision Marine. "By moving overload protection into software, we introduce a superior layer of resilience, significantly reduce hardware complexity for original equipment manufacturers, and help boaters enjoy more time on the water with less maintenance."

This patent application filing further expands Vision Marine's robust intellectual property portfolio and supports the Company's strategic initiative to deliver industrialized, safe, and user-centric electric propulsion solutions to global boat manufacturers and rental fleets. Additionally, this innovation reinforces Vision Marine's direct-to-consumer strategy, building on production agreements with multiple recreational boat manufacturers to bring integrated electric boats-such as the V30 and V24-to market, thereby strengthening the Company's position and demonstrating product readiness.

About Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) designs and manufactures cutting-edge electric propulsion systems and complete electric boat solutions. The Company's flagship E-Motion 180E powertrain is a market-proven, purpose-built, high-voltage electric marine propulsion system powering vessels such as the V30 180 HP Electric Pontoon, now available for order. Vision Marine collaborates with industry-leading OEMs to accelerate the adoption of powerful, maintenance-friendly electric boating solutions worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the benefits of the new patent, its impact on future product development and original equipment manufacturer integrations, and Vision Marine's competitive position. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could affect results are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

