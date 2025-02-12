Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced the following details for its fourth quarter 2024 conference call.
Date and time:
Wednesday February 26, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Luxfer participants:
Andy Butcher
Chief Executive Officer
Steve Webster
Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Grant
Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development
Dial-in registration:
United States or Canada: 800-274-8461
International: (+1) 203-518-9814
Conference ID: LXFRQ424
Please dial into the call 15 minutes prior to the start time.
Webcast:
The earnings conference call webcast may be accessed by clicking on this link Q4 2024 Earnings
Replay:
Available from February 26, 2025, until March 12, 2025
Replay numbers:
United States or Canada: 800-925-9348
International: (+1) 402-220-5381
Passcode: 6639
Webcast replay:
Available on Luxfer's Investor website at Luxfer.com at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, February 26, 2025.
Presentation material:
Earnings presentation material can be accessed through the Investors section at Luxfer.com
About Luxfer Holdings PLC
Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR) is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, clean energy, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250212663299/en/
Contacts:
Kevin Cornelius Grant
Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development
kevin.grant@luxfer.com