WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $113.6 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $81.8 million, or $1.43 per share, last year.Excluding items, Paycom Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $130.1 million or $2.32 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 13.6% to $493.8 million from $434.6 million last year.Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $113.6 Mln. vs. $81.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.02 vs. $1.43 last year. -Revenue: $493.8 Mln vs. $434.6 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX