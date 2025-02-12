WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Albemarle Corporation (ALB):Earnings: $75.3 million in Q4 vs. -$617.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.29 in Q4 vs. -$5.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Albemarle Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$127.90 million or -$1.09 per share for the period.Revenue: $1.231 billion in Q4 vs. $2.356 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX