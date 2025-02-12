WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled -$5.36 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$3.74 million, or -$0.07 per share, last year.Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$4.33 million or -$0.07 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 54.7% to $9.09 million from $20.07 million last year.Pixelworks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$5.36 Mln. vs. -$3.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.09 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Revenue: $9.09 Mln vs. $20.07 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX