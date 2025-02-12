Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that Mr. J. Kim Fennell has been added as a director of the Company as of today's date.

Kim Fennell on his appointment:

"I am honored to be joining Sylogist as a board director," said J. Kim Fennell. "I'm impressed by their thoughtful, comprehensive product line, market focused execution, and their customer retention levels. As they execute their value creation plan, I look forward to contributing and leveraging my experience in high growth companies."

Kim Fennell has over 35 years of experience working as an executive at several well-known Silicon Valley companies. He is a 3-time CEO, and currently works as a board director, angel investor, advisor, and as a venture partner at True North Fund - a growth stage venture capital fund in Canada.

Kim worked at Uber Technologies in San Francisco for 5 years and was most recently Head of Business Development for the US & Canada. Prior to that, he was the CEO of deCarta for 10 years, a leading mapping software platform before its acquisition by Uber.

Originally from Oakville, Ontario, he is a 15-year charter member and board director of C100, a non-profit organization that supports Canadian entrepreneurs. His other board memberships include: Bird Construction (TSX: BDT); RB Global (NYSE: RBA) from 2017-2022; Chair of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group Foundation in San Jose; and the Queen's University Arts & Science Dean's Advisory Board. Kim resides in Los Gatos and Tahoe City, California and is a graduate of Queen's University and Stanford University School of Business Executive Program.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kim to Sylogist's board of directors," said Barry Foster, Chair of the Board. "His insights gained from multiple CEO positions, business development roles and experience as a board director will complement the Sylogist board and benefit the Company as it executes its plan to drive growth and enhance value for our shareholders."

For more information relating to Kim, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kimfennell/.

Sylogist also announces that Mr. Taylor Gray will resign as a director of the Company effective February 28th, 2025.

"It has been an honor to serve on the board during a period of transformation and growth," added Taylor. "As I step down from my role, I do so with full confidence in the board, leadership team, and their strategic vision. My belief in the Company's future remains steadfast, and I look forward to following its progress as a committed shareholder."

"Taylor has been an important member of Sylogist's board of directors throughout the Company's transition from its prior leadership to now," said Barry Foster. "He served as audit committee chair for most of his tenure and has been an important steward of the Company and investor interests. I sincerely appreciate his contributions to the Company over the last 7 years."

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education verticals. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at www.sylogist.com or at www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements typically use words such as expect, foresee, believe, estimate, project, anticipate, plan, may, should, could and would, or the negative of these terms, variations thereof or similar terminology. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements made with respect to Sylogist's future progress and plan to drive growth and enhance shareholder value. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. It is therefore possible that the beliefs and plans and other forward-looking expectations expressed herein will not be achieved or will prove inaccurate. Although Sylogist believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it provides no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including its inability to attract key employees or enlist customer support, its inability to develop innovative technology, its inability to find opportunities to deploy free cash flow, impacts of public health crises and economic turmoil. Additional information regarding some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may be found in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and the year ended December 31, 2023, and other documents available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Material assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include Sylogist's ability to attract and retain employees and customers and to realize on its investments, the ability to expand technology partner and customer relationships and the acceleration of organic and inorganic growth. Although Sylogist believes that the material assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur. Sylogist disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

