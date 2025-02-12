WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas, Inc. (VTR) reported fourth-quarter net income of $56.8 million or $0.13 per share, compared to net loss of $90.8 million or $0.23 per share last year.Nareit FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $363.8 million or $0.85, compared to $319.9 million or $0.79 per share last year.Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders for the quarter were $347.2 million or $0.81 per share compared to $308.1 million or $0.76 per share last year.Revenues for the fourth quarter rose to $1.29 billion from $1.16 billion last year.Looking forward to the full year 2025, the company expects net income per share of $0.42 - $0.53, Nareit FFO per share of $3.27 - $3.38, and Normalized FFO per share of $3.35 - $3.46.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX