WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $65.2 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $38.9 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $541.1 million from $480.9 million last year.Tyler Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $65.2 Mln. vs. $38.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $541.1 Mln vs. $480.9 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX