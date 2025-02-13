TOKYO, Feb 13, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - ANA InterContinental Tokyo unveils its transformational 15-month renovation. Redesigned for today's modern luxury traveller, the hotel presents 801 revitalised rooms alongside new dining and social concepts. This marks the beginning of the next chapter in the property's over 35-year legacy, further cementing InterContinental's reputation as a leader of approachable luxury hospitality, ensuring that guests can continue to explore the world while feeling right at home.ANA InterContinental Tokyo's redesigned rooms seamlessly harmonise Japanese craftsmanship with contemporary elegance, ensuring every guest experiences rest and relaxation. Motifs highlight the concept of 'origami' to embody the essence of 'unfolding Tokyo' as guests do when discovering their destination.Dining and social spaces have been designed to create environments where both guests and locals can satisfy their desire for knowledge and culturally rich experiences. The ambiance at the renowned MIXX Bar & Lounge is elevated for extraordinary celebrations, while the expanded Club InterContinental Lounge, now spanning two dedicated floors - provides an exclusive space to work, meet, or socialise, while overlooking Tokyo's dynamic cityscape. The new Genever Lobby Bar, rejuvenated Cascade Cafe, and transformed Atrium Lounge each uniquely reflect Japan's rich traditions and captivating culture.Michael Janssen, General Manager of ANA InterContinental Tokyo, commented: "This transformation marks an exciting new chapter for ANA InterContinental Tokyo, enhancing the guest experience with refined elegance. Every detail, from the exquisitely redesigned rooms to the dynamic dining and social venues, has been thoughtfully curated to captivate and inspire today's modern luxury traveller. We remain committed to delivering an unparalleled five-star experience for the traveller of today and tomorrow, combining world-class service with timeless sophistication to create extraordinary moments that create lasting memories long cherished for many years after our guests have checked out."The renovation of ANA InterContinental Tokyo brings to life the hallmarks of the InterContinental brand's evolution, which is being rolled out globally. As the world's first and largest luxury hotel brand, InterContinental has been pioneering travel experiences for over 75 years. This transformative, end-to-end brand evolution is reimagining the luxury travel experience for today's modern luxury traveller, rooted in the brand's core belief that travel has the power to expand minds and connect cultures.A New Standard of Hospitality and DesignSituated in the heart of Tokyo, ANA InterContinental Tokyo embodies the city's vibrant energy through thoughtfully designed elements that celebrate Japanese heritage. Redesigned guest rooms feature geometric patterns inspired by origami, complemented by custom carpeting that pays homage to cherry blossoms, set against a backdrop of traditional hues such as Sakura pink and pale indigo (kamenozoki).The redesigned rooms also introduce two exclusive suite categories - Mizu and Sora Suites - which offer an elevated Japanese aesthetic with contemporary comforts. This variety, attention to detail, and thoughtful design ensure that each stay provides an authentic yet modern interpretation of Japan's rich cultural tapestryElevating the Club InterContinental ExperienceThe Club InterContinental Lounge has been expanded across the 35th and 36th floors. Inspired by the tranquillity of a Japanese garden, the newly introduced 36th floor harmoniously blends traditional tea ceremony elements with modern sophistication high above the city.Guests staying in Club InterContinental Rooms and Suites can enjoy exclusive privileges, including personalised service, a bespoke breakfast, all-day refreshments, curated cultural activities, and thoughtfully designed menus for little ones.Reimagined Culinary and Social ExperiencesThe hotel's extensive renovation goes beyond accommodations, redefining its dining and gathering spaces to offer an unparalleled culinary journey in the heart of Tokyo.Cascade Cafe has been reimagined with an open and immersive design, inviting guests on a global culinary journey featuring dishes from over 10 countries. Enhanced by interactive cooking stations, the buffet concept offers an engaging experience where guests can witness authentic culinary techniques first-hand.Atrium Lounge unveils a sophisticated new design alongside the innovative 'Marketplace' concept, seamlessly blending convenience with luxury. Mobile ordering enhances the dining experience, while the ever-popular seasonal Afternoon Tea remains a highlight for both locals and international visitors.Genever Lobby Bar the hotel's latest addition offers a cosy yet refined setting where tradition meets innovation. Signature gin-based cocktails include the exclusive Last Elysium, a sustainable in-house creation made from sake kasu and orange peels reflecting a commitment to sustainability and exceptional quality.MIXX Bar & Lounge perched on the 36th floor, has been revitalised to enhance its panoramic skyline views, offering an elevated dining and social experience in an ambience that effortlessly blends luxury with contemporary vibrancy.Together, these enhancements reaffirm ANA InterContinental Tokyo's position as a leading luxury destination for refined stays, business gatherings, and social celebrations. With an unwavering commitment to hospitality excellence, cultural authenticity, and contemporary innovation, ANA InterContinental Tokyo continues to set new benchmarks in one of the world's most dynamic cities.InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is one of six brands within IHG's rapidly expanding Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio - now the second largest in the world. Today, the brand boasts a portfolio of 226 InterContinental Hotels & Resorts across 68 countries, with an additional 97 properties in the pipeline. About ANA InterContinental TokyoANA InterContinental Tokyo redefines luxury with its extensive 2024 renovation, unveiling 801 newly redesigned guest rooms that blend Japanese-inspired origami aesthetics with contemporary design.With 13 restaurants and bars and 22 event spaces, the hotel's dining and social experiences have been elevated to new heights, enhancing Tokyo's dynamic culinary scene. Highlights include Cascade Cafe, MIXX Bar & Lounge, and the Atrium Lounge, now home to the newly introduced Genever Lobby Bar.Guests can also enjoy the city's largest Club InterContinental, spanning the 35th and newly added 36th floor. Conveniently located near vibrant districts such as Ginza and Roppongi, ANA InterContinental Tokyo seamlessly combines elegance, convenience, and authentic Japanese hospitality.For more information, please visit https://anaintercontinental-tokyo.jp/en/ and connect with us on Instagram.About InterContinental Hotels & ResortsInterContinental Hotels & Resorts is the world's first and largest luxury hotel brand, with over 225 hotels across 68 countries, representing more than 73,500 bedrooms worldwide. Founded in 1946 by Pan American Airways' founder, Juan Trippe, InterContinental is guided by the belief in the power of travel to expand the mind and connect cultures.Opening doors to a 'world of fascination', InterContinental is reimagining the luxury travel experience with the modern luxury traveller at its heart. Striking a harmonious balance between freedom and familiarity, the brand is dedicated to fulfilling guests' desire for knowledge and culturally rich experiences, building on its legacy as a beacon of approachable luxury travel.For more information and to book, visit intercontinental.com, and connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.Source: ANA InterContinental TokyoCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.