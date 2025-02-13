CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The euro rose to an 8-day high of 1.0439 against the U.S. dollar, nearly a 2-week high of 161.19 against the yen and nearly a 3-week high of 0.9513 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0393, 160.29 and 0.9493, respectively.The euro edged up to 0.8357 against the pound, from Wednesday's closing value of 0.8347.Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro advanced to a 1-week high of 1.6580, a 9-day high of 1.8452 and a 6-day high of 1.4883 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6545, 1.8423 and 1.4859, respectively.If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.05 against the greenback, 164.00 against the yen, 0.96 against the franc, 0.85 against the pound, 1.68 against the aussie, 1.86 against the kiwi and 1.51 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX