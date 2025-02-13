Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.02.2025
Dieser unterschätzte Rohstoff hat explosives Potenzial! Hebeln Sie dieses noch mit dieser Aktie!
WKN: A14XKG | ISIN: GB00BZ0XWD04 | Ticker-Symbol:
PR Newswire
13.02.2025 08:06 Uhr
Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Dividend Declarations

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13

13 February 2025

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Dividend Declarations

In connection with the Company's proposed orderly realisation and return of capital announced on 20 December 2024, and to ensure the Company's status as an investment trust continues to be maintained, the Board has resolved to declare interim dividends as follows:

In respect of the year ended 31 December 2024, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.6 pence per ordinary share.

In respect of the current year (2025), the Board has declared an interim dividend of 0.5 pence per ordinary share.

These dividends will be paid together on 24 March 2025 to shareholders on the register on 21 February 2025 and the ex-dividend date for both dividends will be 20 February 2025.

The circular in connection with the proposed managed realisation will be published shortly.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Menhaden Resource Efficiency plc

Howard Pearce, Chairman

Via KL Communications or Deutsche Numis

Deutsche Numis - Corporate Broker

David Benda

Matt Goss

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

KL Communications - Financial PR

Menhaden@kl-communications.com

Charles Gorman

Henry Taylor

+44 (0)20 3882 6644 / +44 (0)7795 977 967

Frostrow Capital - AIFM

Paul Griggs (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 3709 8733


