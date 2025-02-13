Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Dividend Declarations

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13

13 February 2025

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Dividend Declarations

In connection with the Company's proposed orderly realisation and return of capital announced on 20 December 2024, and to ensure the Company's status as an investment trust continues to be maintained, the Board has resolved to declare interim dividends as follows:

In respect of the year ended 31 December 2024, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.6 pence per ordinary share.

In respect of the current year (2025), the Board has declared an interim dividend of 0.5 pence per ordinary share.

These dividends will be paid together on 24 March 2025 to shareholders on the register on 21 February 2025 and the ex-dividend date for both dividends will be 20 February 2025.

The circular in connection with the proposed managed realisation will be published shortly.

