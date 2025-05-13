Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Liquidation Update-Correction

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

The following amendment has been made to the 'Liquidation Update' announcement released on 13 May 2025 at 10.23 am. The date quoted in the third paragraph should have stated 'As at 13 May 2025' and not 'As at 9 March 2025'. All other details remain unchanged.

13 May 2025

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (in Members Voluntary Liquidation)

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Liquidation Update

Further to the liquidation of the Company on 26 March 2025 and the announcement on 9 April 2025, the Joint Liquidators of the Company are in a position to make the first cash distribution to Shareholders of the Company of 51 pence per Share on 15 May 2025. This first distribution equates to a distribution of approximately £40 million.

Terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as those set out in the circular to shareholders dated 28 February 2025 ("the Circular").

As at 13 May 2025, the Company's Portfolio Manager has realised a significant proportion of the listed investments.

The Joint Liquidators continue to manage the Company's liabilities, costs and expenses of the liquidation including the realisation of the Company's remaining listed investments and unquoted investments as set out the Circular.

At this stage, the Joint Liquidators are seeking to conclude and submit the tax returns relating to the pre liquidation period and to make arrangements for realisation of the Company's unquoted investments.

At present it is anticipated that a second cash distribution will be announced to Shareholders of the Company in the next two weeks.

Joint Liquidators:

Derek Hyslop and

Richard Barker

Ernst & Young LLP

1 More London Place

London SE1 2AF

Enquiries: MHN@parthenon.ey.com