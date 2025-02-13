DJ Commerzbank and Visa Agree on Strategic Partnership in Card Business

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) Commerzbank and Visa Agree on Strategic Partnership in Card Business 13-Feb-2025 / 08:33 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- Visa to become Commerzbank's preferred partner -- Commerzbank customers to primarily receive Visa cards in the future -- Private, business, and corporate clients of Commerzbank to benefit from future payment innovations Commerzbank and Visa have agreed on a strategic partnership in card business. The companies are expanding their existing successful cooperation in payments. In the future, Commerzbank customers will preferentially receive debit and credit cards of the global technology company Visa. The long-term agreement supports Commerzbank's strategic direction in payments and ensures the Bank's access to future payment innovations. In a first step, Commerzbank's Girocards will be equipped with the Visa debit function. This will make shopping abroad and online even easier for the bank's customers. "We are very pleased to expand our partnership with Visa. Together, we will further develop our payment offerings as an important part of our growth trajectory," said Thomas Schaufler, Chief Private and Business Clients Officer of Commerzbank. "Our customers can look forward to a strong offering with worldwide acceptance, secure online payments, and easy integration into mobile wallets." "We are taking our collaboration with Commerzbank to a new level with this forward-looking strategic partnership. Together, we aim to shape the future of payments," said Albrecht Kiel, Regional Managing Director Central Europe at Visa. "To this end, we will leverage our global network, our innovative strength, and our expertise in cybersecurity. With two strong brands in the retail banking sector and its leading position in the German SME sector, Commerzbank is an outstanding partner in a key market for Visa." In retail banking, Commerzbank customers are expected to receive new Visa debit and credit cards starting in 2026. The combination of the Commerzbank and Visa brands aims to expand the marketing of account and card offerings for private customers. The partners have also agreed on close cooperation in payment security. Gradually, tailored products for business and corporate clients will also be offered. As part of the partnership, the Visa offering at comdirect will also be strengthened. Visa has been the preferred partner of Commerzbank's comdirect brand since 2020. Press contact Commerzbank Erik Nebel +49 69 935 345 712 Press contact Visa Dennis Bartel +49 69 920 112 70 About Commerzbank With its two business segments - Corporate Clients and Private and Small-Business Customers -, Commerzbank, as a full-service bank, offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. It is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 24,000 corporate client groups. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade financing. The Bank is present internationally in more than 40 countries in the corporate clients' business - wherever its Mittelstand clients, large corporates, and institutional clients need it. In addition, Commerzbank supports its international clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. With more than EUR400 bn assets under management, Commerzbank is also one of the leading banks for private and small-business customers in Germany. Under the brand Commerzbank, it offers a wide range of products and services with an omni-channel approach: online and mobile, via phone or video in the remote advisory centre, and personally in its around 400 branches. Under the brand comdirect, it offers all core services as a digital primary bank 24/7 and, as a performance broker, solutions for saving, investing, and securities trading. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.8 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. About Visa Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Disclaimer This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: CZB LEI Code: 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 Sequence No.: 375938 EQS News ID: 2085665 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2085665&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2025 02:33 ET (07:33 GMT)