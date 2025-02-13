Attendees will experience solutions for secure, seamless, and personalized shopping

At EuroCIS 2025, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions showcases how it empowers retailers with its innovative solutions portfolio for smart stores, customer personalization, and security (booth in hall 9 B42). The international trade fair will take place on February 18-20 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The new TCx 820 all-in-one POS system is suitable for all types of store environments as it is available in various formats and screen sizes. (Photo: Business Wire)

"In a world brimming with possibilities, every retailer can shape their own future and deliver exceptional customer experiences and growth with the help of an experienced partner," says Robin Lyon, Executive Director of Channels Marketing, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. "To empower retailers to create their own tomorrow, Toshiba delivers complete solutions comprising of its modular MxP® hardware, software and services harnessing the power of AI, computer vision, and other transformative technologies. Advanced self-service solutions and new POS technologies are designed to meet the unique needs of retailers, no matter their size or segment."

Innovative Solutions shown on the Toshiba booth

Loss prevention and customer experience at self-checkout : The new Modular eXpansion Platform (MxP®) provides self-checkout solutions in a sleek design tailored for all retail segments. Various form factors feature capabilities for loss prevention and produce recognition using AI, computer vision and IoT sensors to recognize shrinkage and speed up transactions. Toshiba's TCx® EDGEcam+ cameras monitor customer behaviors without in-store servers, enhancing security throughout the checkout area. For fast scan-free self-checkout, the MxP® VisionKiosk uses computer vision and AI to automatically identify items for a seamless shopping experience.

: The new Modular eXpansion Platform (MxP®) provides self-checkout solutions in a sleek design tailored for all retail segments. Various form factors feature capabilities for loss prevention and produce recognition using AI, computer vision and IoT sensors to recognize shrinkage and speed up transactions. Toshiba's TCx® EDGEcam+ cameras monitor customer behaviors without in-store servers, enhancing security throughout the checkout area. For fast scan-free self-checkout, the MxP® VisionKiosk uses computer vision and AI to automatically identify items for a seamless shopping experience. Flexible POS-systems and versatile Touch Displays : The new TCx® 820 all-in-one POS-system and TCx® Touch Displays are available in multiple formats with a sleek design ready for all retail segments. They are configurable in five formats enabling seamless integration into any retail environment or use case. Screen sizes range from 10" to 24" with both landscape and portrait orientations available.

: The new TCx® 820 all-in-one POS-system and TCx® Touch Displays are available in multiple formats with a sleek design ready for all retail segments. They are configurable in five formats enabling seamless integration into any retail environment or use case. Screen sizes range from 10" to 24" with both landscape and portrait orientations available. Personalized shopping experiences : Catch Retail is an AI retail media platform for physical spaces, monetizing first-party data for retailers and brands, enabling them to reach new, targeted audiences in stores. Catch will demonstrate how they are revolutionizing in-store customer engagement, brand loyalty and revenue growth by enabling personalized media through various shopping touchpoints.

: Catch Retail is an AI retail media platform for physical spaces, monetizing first-party data for retailers and brands, enabling them to reach new, targeted audiences in stores. Catch will demonstrate how they are revolutionizing in-store customer engagement, brand loyalty and revenue growth by enabling personalized media through various shopping touchpoints. AI-powered refrigeration management : Axiom Cloud will demonstrate how retailers can reduce energy consumption and save on maintenance costs in their cold chain operations using AI.

: Axiom Cloud will demonstrate how retailers can reduce energy consumption and save on maintenance costs in their cold chain operations using AI. Toshiba Commerce Marketplace: Aimed at meeting the ever-evolving needs of retail, the Toshiba Commerce Marketplace enables retailers to connect to an extensive network of industry-leading technology partners and solutions to stay competitive in an increasingly digital world, to enhancebusiness operations, and improve the shopping experience. Today, the Commerce Marketplace includes partners such as Adyen, Zebra, Datalogic, Ingenico, Ecrebo, Qualcomm, Honeywell, and Aptos, amongst others.

Toshiba will speak on the Blue and Red Stages

Toshiba experts will also share their knowledge and expertise on the EuroCIS stages:

February 18 at 11:40 12:00 on the Blue Stage (hall 10 G65)

The Business Benefits of Switching to a Secure Retail Cloud

Johnny Flynn, Retail Cloud Architect, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

February 19 at 14:00 14:20 on the Red Stage (hall 10 G01)

From Simple Break-Fix Maintenance to Sustainable Business Availability Management

Catherine Bataille, Director Professional Services, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Dries de Beul, Technical Design Solution Architect, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions:

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions empowers retail to thrive and prosper through a dynamic ecosystem of smarter, more agile solutions and services that enable retailers to resiliently evolve with generations of consumers and adapt to market conditions. Supported by a global organization of devoted employees and partners, retailers gain more visibility and control over operations while enjoying the flexibility to build, scale, and transform retail experiences that anticipate and fulfill consumers' ever-changing needs.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Tec Corporation, which is traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

