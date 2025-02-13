The use of the DARWEN AI platform achieved time savings representing a 100-fold improvement as compared to traditional manual processes(1), demonstrating the opportunity to advance care and improve patient outcomes by leveraging cutting edge AI technology in clinical care.

This study was conducted in collaboration with Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and is one of the world's first peer-reviewed studies to use an artificial intelligence platform to demonstrate the value of liquid biopsies in speeding up lung cancer treatment in patients without actionable genomic alterations. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide(2). Liquid biopsies offer a less invasive alternative to traditional biopsies by using blood tests instead of surgery.

This research further validates Pentavere's DARWEN AI system as a leading clinical decision support tool, enabling fast and accurate data extraction from complex next-generation sequencing ('NGS') and liquid biopsy reports to identify actionable genomic alterations and start personalized treatments faster.

Building on previous publications, Pentavere's DARWEN AI platform is transforming cancer care, driving personalized treatment, and advancing the future of precision medicine by harnessing world-class artificial intelligence technology.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Pentavere Research Group ("Pentavere"), a globally recognized AI digital health company, has recently published a study in the 'Journal of Liquid Biopsy' that highlights how liquid biopsies can accelerate cancer treatment and personalized care for lung cancer patients, validating DARWEN AI as a leading Artificial Intelligence Clinical Decision Support Co-Pilot in Oncology.

Aaron Leibtag, CEO and Co-Founder of Pentavere, stated, "Clinicians and researchers frequently cite the time required to generate high-quality real-world data as a major barrier to advancing medical innovation for patients. This study is a further example showcasing how Pentavere's DARWEN AI system overcomes this challenge as a world-leading clinical decision support tool, delivering rapid, accurate data at scale and enabling more inclusive, impactful healthcare decisions."

This study was conducted in collaboration with Princess Margaret Cancer Centre of Toronto, Ontario, and is one of the world's first peer-reviewed studies to use an artificial intelligence platform to demonstrate the value of liquid biopsies in guiding and speeding up lung cancer treatment in patients without actionable genomic alterations. The study data comes from complex, multi-page Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and liquid biopsy reports with results for hundreds of genes and thousands of genomic alterations per patient delivered to treating hospitals in PDF format. Without DARWEN AI, the time to manually review thousands of pages of complex data to generate the data set used for this study would have taken 100 times longer(1).

This study further validates Pentavere's DARWEN AI system as a critical clinical decision support tool, enabling fast and accurate data extraction from NGS and liquid biopsy reports to identify actionable genomic alterations and start personalized treatments faster. Building on previous publications, Pentavere's DARWEN AI system is transforming cancer care, driving personalized treatment, and advancing the future of precision medicine.

Lung cancer ranks as the second most prevalent cancer and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally(2). Liquid biopsies provide a less invasive alternative to traditional methods, utilizing blood tests rather than surgical procedures.

Footnotes:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35719866/ https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/lung-cancer/about/key-statistics.html

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

About Pentavere

Pentavere Research Group is a globally recognized and award-winning AI digital health company that has built a best-in-class AI engine to identify patients that are eligible for approved medications or interventions, to improve outcomes for patients and help drive therapy growth and penetration. Pentavere's AI system, DARWEN, identifies patients that are eligible for but not receiving approved medications or interventions, improving outcomes for patients and helping drive appropriate therapy growth and penetration. For more information, visit: http://pentavere.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the potential impact of Pentavere's AI on treatment times and patient outcomes; and potential applications for Pentavere's research and AI capabilities and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "enabling", "building on", "advancing", "driving", "transforming" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms . Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: the stability of general economic and market conditions; sufficiency of working capital and access to financing; HEALWELL's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; HEALWELL's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; the effects of competition in the industry; the requirement for increasingly innovative product solutions and service offerings; trends in customer growth and the adoption of new technologies in the industry; technologies working as anticipated; anticipated viewership and impact of the publication; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on HEALWELL's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated April 1, 2024, which is available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

