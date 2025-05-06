HEALWELL AI to hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT).

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce the Company will release its Fiscal First Quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its results on the same day at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT). The call will be hosted by Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, Chief Executive Officer, and Anthony Lam, Chief Financial Officer.

HEALWELL AI Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Tuesday May 13, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Webcast link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14053

Toll-Free North America: 1-833-752-3509

International Toll: 1-647-846-7993

When connecting to the conference call via phone, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be joined into the "HEALWELL AI Inc. Conference Call."

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

