HEALWELL has successfully integrated its Khure and Pentavere AI capabilities into a unified AI engine powered by DARWEN and is expanding its offerings across the joint customer base through coordinated Orion-Verosource commercial initiatives, enabling new upsell and cross-sell opportunities.

HEALWELL is continuing to expand AI capabilities across its software platforms, including the North American launch of Amadeus AI in 1H-26, with international expansion planned for late 2026, the deployment of AI-powered features such as Smart Search, Smart Summary, and Smart ID within Orion Health's platform, and the expansion of DARWEN capabilities across new disease states.

HEALWELL remains committed to its refocused strategy and portfolio simplification. As part of this ongoing review, the Company is assessing its strategic investments, which include a $2 million USD strategic investment in a dedicated investment vehicle that holds an interest in xAI (originally announced June 26, 2024), now part of SpaceX pursuant to their merger as announced on February 2, 2026.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, today provided a corporate update highlighting continued progress across platform and business integration, including the completion of a major milestone in its integration strategy, AI-enabled product development, and an amplified focus on upsell and cross-sell opportunities through Orion Health's global sales distribution network, as well as continuing work to refine its refocused strategy as a pure-play SaaS, services and AI business and to pursue opportunities for portfolio simplification.

Integration Progress Driving Commercial Momentum

HEALWELL has made significant progress integrating its AI capabilities and software platforms following its strategic portfolio optimization. The Company has successfully integrated its Khure and Pentavere AI capabilities into a unified AI engine powered by DARWEN while also integrating its clinical operations and commercial sales teams, driving more robust operational and commercial scale. Building on this progress, HEALWELL has expanded its offerings across the joint customer base through coordinated Orion-Verosource commercial initiatives, which is enabling new upsell and cross-sell opportunities and supporting a robust commercial pipeline entering 2026.

"The integration of our AI platforms has been well received by customers and has translated directly into new opportunities for expanded life science partner agreements," said James Lee, Chief Executive Officer of HEALWELL AI. "This validates our focused strategy of building cohesive, enterprise-grade AI solutions that deliver real clinical and economic value."

AI-Enhanced Software Platforms Gaining Market Acceptance

HEALWELL continues to embed AI capabilities directly into its software platforms, creating differentiated, workflow-native solutions for healthcare customers. Amadeus AI represents the Company's next-generation AI-enabled digital care record, with active commercial opportunities across Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

The integration of HEALWELL's AI capabilities into Orion Health's infrastructure is showing early commercial traction. These offerings combine Orion Health's more than 30-year track record in healthcare IT with HEALWELL's clinically validated AI and, coupled with Verosource's data science and analytics capabilities, deliver a broader AI and data science portfolio that is resonating well across Orion Health's customer base.

HEALWELL's award-winning DARWEN AI platform (a Prix Galien award recipient) continues to expand its disease-state coverage and life sciences customer base, with recent advancements in AI-driven label expansion and patient identification capabilities.

The Company is also strengthening its validation and credibility in applied healthcare AI through a growing body of scientific publications, clinical collaborations, and expansion into additional disease areas, including complex and neurodegenerative conditions. In the fourth quarter of 2025, HEALWELL had four publications accepted: one in The Journal of the Canadian Association of Gastroenterology (JCAG), two presented at United European Gastroenterology (UEG), and one presented at the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO).

"Healthcare IT adoption requires trust, validation, and security, particularly in enterprise and public sector environments," said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, President of HEALWELL. "By embedding proven AI into established platforms with long-standing customer relationships, we believe we are uniquely positioned to drive adoption at scale."

Strategic Focus and Portfolio Simplification

Following its refocused strategy, HEALWELL continues to execute against key integration milestones and unlock synergies to support improved profitability and economies of scale. Building on the divestments announced on November 3, 2025, HEALWELL is also evaluating opportunities for portfolio simplification. As part of this ongoing review, the Company is assessing its portfolio of strategic investments, which include a USD $2 million investment in a dedicated investment vehicle that holds an interest in xAI, as previously announced on June 26, 2024, now part of SpaceX pursuant to their merger announced on February 2, 2026, as well as a number of smaller investments in private healthcare focused technology companies.

HEALWELL believes its progress on integration, expanding commercial traction, and alignment with structural healthcare tailwinds position the Company well to execute on its long-term strategy to become a global AI and data science partner to life sciences companies, health systems, and public sector organizations.

James Lee, Chief Executive Officer of HEALWELL commented, "Our strategy is clear we are building a global carriage network, to enable the adoption of AI assisted preventive care through early disease detection. Unlike many industries we see AI as an opportunity, not a threat. Our long-standing customers and deep library of peer reviewed publications -now numbering over 50-are unique, in our opinion, everything about HEALWELL including our M&A strategy is deliberately focused on expanding our carriage network, and our capabilities, while keeping the patients and clinician's outcome at the very core of what we do."

James Lee

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the Company's ongoing efforts to expand its offerings through commercial initiatives, upsell and cross-sell opportunities; the Company's ongoing efforts to expand its AI capabilities; the anticipated international launch of Amadeus AI; and its ongoing evaluation of corporate development strategy and opportunities for portfolio simplification; and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "expanding", "continuing", "planned", "evaluating", "assessing", "continuing to", "pursuing", "refining", "enabling", "opportunity", "driving", "progressing", "positioning" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: HEALWELL's ability to maintain and leverage its relationships with its commercial partners; the continued adoption of the software, tools and solutions created by HEALWELL and its subsidiaries; HEALWELL's ability to deal with its investment assets and the cost and timelines associated with those dealings; HEALWELL's ability to source potential transaction counterparties and the terms on which transactions can be negotiated and completed; the stability of general economic and market conditions; sufficiency of working capital and access to financing; HEALWELL's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; HEALWELL's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; the effects of competition in the industry; the requirement for increasingly innovative product solutions and service offerings; technologies working as intended or at all; trends in customer growth and the adoption of new technologies in the industry; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on HEALWELL's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated March 31, 2025, which is available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283684

Source: HEALWELL AI