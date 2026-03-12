HEALWELL achieves its 47 th total peer-reviewed publication validating its DARWEN AI across multiple disease areas and diverse patient populations.

total peer-reviewed publication validating its DARWEN AI across multiple disease areas and diverse patient populations. HEALWELL presented new scientific validation of DARWEN AI at the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) meeting, with findings published in the Journal of Crohn's and Colitis (1) .

. The study conducted with the U.S. affiliate of a large pharmaceutical partner, demonstrated how AI-enriched Canadian patient support program data can generate real-world evidence to support U.S. Medical Affairs and market access initiatives.

HEALWELL has secured three additional conference acceptances in 2026 in collaboration with leading global life sciences companies across diabetes, dermatology and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) research.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, today announced continued scientific validation of its DARWEN AI platform, with new research accepted for presentation at major international scientific conferences, including the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) meeting, with publication in the Journal of Crohn's and Colitis(1). The study, conducted with the U.S. affiliate of a large pharmaceutical partner, demonstrated how AI-enriched Canadian patient support program data can generate real-world evidence to support U.S. Medical Affairs and market access initiatives, creating significant new commercial opportunities with existing pharmaceutical customers.

These new acceptances bring the total number of peer-reviewed publications validating DARWEN AI to 47, spanning multiple disease areas and diverse patient populations.

In 2026, HEALWELL has already secured three additional conference acceptances in collaboration with leading global life sciences companies, highlighting the growing adoption of DARWEN AI in real-world clinical research and evidence generation. The new clinical research studies examine:

Treatment patterns of patients with inflammatory bowel disease

AI-enabled clinical decision support to improve Type 2 diabetes quality standards in primary care

Suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with plaque psoriasis receiving systemic therapies

Together, these studies demonstrate how DARWEN AI can generate clinical insights from large-scale real-world healthcare data, supporting research, safety analysis and quality improvement initiatives.

Sacha Gera, HEALWELL's Chief Operating Officer who oversees the Company's AI division commented, "The scientific team at HEALWELL continues to set the standard for clinically validated AI, producing peer-reviewed research that carries real weight in the global medical community. What is particularly exciting is seeing this work expand globally through collaborations with the U.S. affiliates of our existing pharmaceutical partners, extending the reach and impact of DARWEN AI across new markets. Each publication generates new partnership inquiries, which generate new data access, which enables new publications, creating a compounding scientific and commercial moat that becomes harder to replicate with every study."

Unlocking Real-World Data from the Electronic Health Record

DARWEN AI is designed to unlock insights from the vast amount of unstructured clinical data embedded within electronic health records (EHRs), including physician notes, reports and diagnostic documentation. By transforming this previously inaccessible data into structured, research-ready insights, DARWEN AI enables healthcare systems, researchers and life sciences companies to better understand disease patterns, treatment outcomes and patient populations in real-world clinical settings.

HEALWELL's strategy is centered on activating healthcare system data using its clinically validated DARWEN AI engine while expanding the distribution of its AI capabilities through partnerships with healthcare providers, health systems, and life sciences companies. Peer-reviewed validation plays a critical role in this strategy, creating true product differentiation in the marketplace. Each new publication strengthens DARWEN AI's scientific credibility, expands its validation across additional disease states and clinical environments, and enables healthcare and life sciences organizations to make informed decisions about which AI partner best meets their needs. This growing body of evidence establishes a defensible foundation for broader adoption across healthcare systems, pharmaceutical research, and population health initiatives.

Across 47 peer-reviewed publications and ethics-approved real-world evidence studies, DARWEN AI has demonstrated the ability to analyze millions of clinical records while maintaining research-grade rigor. This growing validation portfolio reinforces the credibility of HEALWELL's technology within the global academic and life sciences research community.

Expanding Validation Across High-Value Disease Areas

Research validating DARWEN AI spans a broad range of therapeutic areas, demonstrating the platform's versatility across complex healthcare environments, including:

Cancer and oncology

Cardiovascular disease

Chronic disease and internal medicine

Dermatology

Gastrointestinal diseases

Infectious diseases

Mental health

Ophthalmology

Rare diseases

Social determinants of health

Substance use and addiction

These studies include diverse real-world patient populations across multiple ethnicities and socioeconomic backgrounds, strengthening DARWEN AI's applicability for population health management, real-world evidence generation and precision medicine initiatives.

By expanding validation across these disease areas, HEALWELL is increasing the clinical utility of its AI platform while creating new opportunities to support healthcare systems, academic researchers and global life sciences companies seeking to generate insights from real-world healthcare data. This growing body of scientific validation also helps build a long-term pipeline of commercial and research opportunities, as healthcare organizations increasingly look to leverage real-world clinical data to improve outcomes and advance medical research.

James Lee, Chief Executive Officer of HEALWELL, commented, "We are building the scientific foundation that will make DARWEN the default AI layer for real-world evidence generation in global healthcare. Scientific validation is a critical component of that strategy. Each new peer-reviewed publication strengthens the credibility of DARWEN AI and expands its validation across additional disease areas and clinical settings. With 47 peer-reviewed publications and growing, we believe our clinically validated AI will play an increasingly important role in helping healthcare systems and researchers unlock insights from real-world data, improve clinical decision-making and ultimately deliver better patient outcomes."

Footnotes

Bressler, B. B. et al., "Persistence and treatment patterns of vedolizumab subcutaneous maintenance therapy in patients with inflammatory bowel disease: data from a Canadian cohort," Journal of Crohn's and Colitis, Volume 20, Supplement 1, 2026. https://academic.oup.com/ecco-jcc/article/20/Supplement_1/jjaf231.127/8432484

James Lee

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the opportunities created for the Company by new scientific research publications and the cycle of new partnership inquiries, data access and publications; and statements about the potential applications and benefits of the DARWENTM platform; and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "opportunity", "continues to", "expand", "strengthen", "enable", "generate", "create", "enable", "growing", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: HEALWELL's ability to continue to generate new scientific research and associated publications; HEALWELL's ability to maintain and leverage its relationships with its commercial and research partners; the continued adoption of the software, tools and solutions created by HEALWELL and its subsidiaries; the stability of general economic and market conditions; sufficiency of working capital and access to financing; HEALWELL's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; HEALWELL's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; the effects of competition in the industry; the requirement for increasingly innovative product solutions and service offerings; technologies working as intended or at all; trends in customer growth and the adoption of new technologies in the industry; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on HEALWELL's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated March 31, 2025, which is available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

