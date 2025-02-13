HAGEN (dpa-AFX) - German perfumery and cosmetics chain Douglas Holdings AG (DUGLY.PK, DUGLF.PK) on Thursday posted higher profit in the first quarter, helped by a strong operational performance and lower interest expenses. The company's sales also rose 5.8 percent in the quarter.The company posted net income of 163 million euros in the first quarter of 2025, higher than 125.2 million euros recorded in the same period a year ago.Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter rose 1.5 percent to 353.3 million euros from 348.3 million euros in the last year quarter.During the three-month period, group sales came in at 1.65 billion euros, up 5.8 percent from 1.56 billion euros in the previous-year quarter. Group sales benefitted from Stores and E-com sales growth of 5.7 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively.Looking ahead, the company has maintained its outlook for fiscal 2025. In the year ahead, Douglas Group still expects adjusted EBITDA to be at the lower end of the range of 855 million - 885 million euros and sales to increase to 4.7 billion - 4.8 billion euros.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX