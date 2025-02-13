LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Renishaw plc (RSW.L) reported that its first half profit before tax increased to 57.5 million pounds from 56.5 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 63.2 pence compared to 62.1 pence. First half revenue from continuing operations was 341.4 million pounds compared to 330.5 million pounds, previous year.For fiscal 2025, the company expects revenue in a range of 695 million pounds to 735 million pounds, and adjusted profit before tax in a range of 105 million pounds to 135 million pounds.The Board has approved an interim dividend of 16.8 pence net per share, which will be paid on 8 April 2025 to shareholders on the register on 7 March 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX