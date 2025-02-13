Barco, a global leader in meeting room technology, has signed a partnership agreement with Neat, an innovative designer of simple and elegant video devices, to bring greater ease of use and flexibility to meeting rooms. The Neat Bar 2 and the Neat Bar Pro are now ClickShare certified, enabling meeting room users to enjoy an effortless wireless conferencing experience.

ClickShare is the market leader in wireless presentation and conferencing. Neat offers beautifully simple video devices and experiences, enabling more natural, equitable, and engaging video meetings for a growing customer base of enterprises and small and medium sized businesses around the world. The partnership is a natural fit, since both companies are committed to delivering seamless, easy-to-use video conferencing solutions that enable users to connect and collaborate effortlessly.

The Neat Bar 2 and Neat Bar Pro are now ClickShare certified for the ClickShare Present and ClickShare Conference range. The combined solutions ensure a seamless end-to-end collaboration for ClickShare and Neat customers. What's more, ClickShare brings native interoperability and ultimate flexibility in the room system setup. Thanks to ClickShare CX-50 2nd generation's automatic switching users can start a video call from their laptop while seamlessly using Neat's high-quality camera and audio for a smooth meeting experience.

"Certification partner programs are essential to guaranteeing compatibility between devices, ensuring a seamless experience for users," said Sherri Pipala, Vice President of Global Alliances at Neat. "This partnership reflects our key values of providing a simple, flexible, and high-quality video meeting experience for modern workspaces."

"We are proud to welcome Neat to ClickShare's premier alliance partner ecosystem," said Dan Root, Head of Global Strategic Alliances at Barco. "This partnership represents a shared commitment to redefining modern workplace collaboration, ensuring that every meeting is a smooth, high-quality experience."

About Barco

Barco, headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), is a global company leading in visualization, networking, and collaboration technology. Its innovative solutions drive advancements in the healthcare, enterprise, and entertainment markets. At the heart of Barco's success are over 3,000 dedicated visioneers, each passionately contributing to driving change through technology.

Listed on Euronext (BAR), Reuters (BARBt.BR), and Bloomberg (BAR BB), Barco realized sales of 947 million euro in 2024. For further insights, please visit www.barco.com or connect on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Barco. Visioneering a bright tomorrow. 2025

About Neat

Neat brings people together with beautifully simple video devices and experiences, enabling more natural, equitable, and engaging video meetings. Neat's pioneering portfolio provides superb audio and video quality for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or the video conferencing platform of your choice via our BYOD Neat Select feature. Neat uniquely addresses the needs of meeting spaces in various sizes and scenarios and today's ever-evolving, dynamic workforce. Our Neat Pulse service gives you complete control of your device deployment, premium support care, and extended warranty coverage from anywhere. It also connects you to a range of popular business apps. Neat is based in Oslo and has a passionate team around the globe. Explore more at neat.no.

