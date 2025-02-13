BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY), a strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, reported profit attributable to owners of the parent of 820.6 million euros or 2.25 euros per share in fiscal year 2024 up from 636.5 million euros or 1.73 euros per share in fiscal year 2023.Comparable earnings per share grew by 9.5% to 2.28 euros, supported by strong EBIT delivery.Net sales revenue for the year grew to 10.754 billion euros from 10.184 billion euros in the prior year.Organic volume grew by 2.8%, driven by all strategic priority categories: Sparkling increased by 1.5%, Energy surged by 30.2%, and Coffee rose by 23.9%.The Board of Directors will propose an ordinary dividend of 1.03 euros per share, up 11% year on year and representing a 45% payout. If approved by the shareholders of Coca-Cola HBC AG, this dividend will be paid in 2025.The company expects organic revenue growth to be in the range of 6% and 8%, and organic EBIT growth ranging from 7% to 11% for fiscal year 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX