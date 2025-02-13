CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South32 Ltd. (SOUHY.PK, SHTLF.PK), an Australian mining and metals company, reported Thursday that its first-half earnings surged from last year on higher revenues.Further, the Board has resolved to pay an interim dividend of US 3.4 cents per share for the half year. The record date is March 7 and payment date is April 3.Looking ahead, the company said, 'FY25 production guidance remains unchanged, except for Mozal Aluminium where we have updated production guidance as we continue to mitigate the impact of civil unrest in Mozambique.'For the first half, profit after tax attributable to members surged to $360 million from last year's $53 million. Basic earnings per share were 8.0 US cents, up from 1.2 US cents last year.Underlying earnings were $375 million, compared to $40 million a year ago. Basic Underlying earnings per share 8.3 US cents, compared to 0.9 US cents a year earlier.Underlying EBITDA increased 44 percent from last year to $1 billion.Revenue from continuing operations climbed 25 percent to $3.12 billion from last year's $2.51 billion. Underlying revenue dropped 1 percent to $3.85 billion.Aluminium production grew 5 percent and copper production climbed 16 percent.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX