LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle (TATE.L, TATYY.PK) issued a trading statement for the three months ended 31 December 2024. Tate & Lyle said it delivered another quarter of solid operating performance, with volume and EBITDA growth and continued strong cash delivery. The Group said its cash generation remained strong, with cash conversion consistent with long-term ambition.For the year ending 31 March 2025, excluding CP Kelco and in constant currency, the Group now expects revenue to be mid-single digit percent lower and for EBITDA growth to be towards the lower end of guidance range of 4% to 7%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX