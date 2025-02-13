WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brunswick Corporation (BC) said on Thursday that it has appointed its Chief Executive Officer, David M. Foulkes, as Chairman of the Board with effect from March 1. Despite this new appointment, Foulkes will continue to serve in his current role as CEO.Foulkes was appointed as CEO of Brunswick in 2019. Earlier, he served as President of Brunswick Consumer Solutions as well as Brunswick's Chief Technology Officer.Foulkes joined Brunswick in 2007 and led Mercury Marine's product development for ten years as well as leading the Mercury Racing business.Non-Executive Board Chair Nancy E. Cooper will remain on the Board, while current Board member David E. Everitt will assume the role of Lead Independent Director.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX