Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (CBOE: JPEG) ("Pioneer" or the "Company") is excited to announce its official rebranding to Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. ("Pioneer AI") This name change underscores the Company's strategic pivot to focus on AI-driven innovation and technology development, solidifying its position in the rapidly evolving AI ecosystem.

The name change will take effect on the Cboe Canada at the start of trading February 13, 2025.

The Company's ticker symbol, under which its shares are traded on Cboe Canada will remain unchanged as "CBOE CA: JPEG". The Company confirms the CUSIP has been changed to 723537105. Current shareholders are not required to take any action, and all existing share certificates remain valid.

Darcy Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Pioneer AI Foundry Inc., commented: "This name change reflects our dedication to offering investors a unique Agentic AI + Solana-focussed investment vehicle, combining the high-growth potential of revenue generating AI Agent-driven automation with the scalability of Defi. Our unique approach to Agentic AI ownership, incubation, and commercialization ensures that investors gain exposure to cutting-edge AI Agent solutions, while benefiting from the growing adoption of Solana-based DeFi innovations."

In parallel with the rebrand, the Company is pleased to share that its private subsidiary, Roundhouse Digital Pte. Ltd. ("Roundhouse"), has secured financing to advance its cutting-edge AI Agent technologies. This funding enables Roundhouse to build on the success of its flagship AI trading agent, AROK, which launched in November 2024.

Through a strategic reduction in ownership, Pioneer AI Foundry has empowered Roundhouse to unlock additional resources, expand development opportunities, and establish meaningful partnerships. This approach ensures that Roundhouse remains at the forefront of innovation, scaling its operations and maintaining leadership within the AI-powered trading landscape.

Ecosystem Builder and Growth Strategy - Pioneer AI Foundry's broader strategy involves positioning itself as a catalyst for revenue generating Agentic AI ventures, blending in-house innovation with a hybrid execution model. By fostering partnerships across autonomous revenue generating AI Agents, DeFi Integration and Solana ecosystem, the Foundry accelerates commercialization while supporting the development of transformative technologies in verticals such as automation, visual intelligence, and digital assets.

Darcy Taylor further stated: "The successful financing of Roundhouse Digital reinforces our hybrid approach, combining in-house innovation with strategic partnerships to incubate and launch transformative companies. This milestone highlights our vision of Pioneer AI Foundry as a Solana ecosystem builder, unlocking scalable growth and delivering exceptional value to investors through revenue generating AI agent solutions."

This announcement marks a pivotal moment for Pioneer AI Foundry Inc., signaling its evolution towards becoming a leader in the exponential economy, driven by a dynamic ecosystem of AI-agent innovation and Solana.

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI Foundry is at the nexus of revenue generating AI Agent innovation and DeFi integration. Through our subsidiaries we develop and deploy autonomous revenue generating AI Agents that operate seamlessly within the Solana blockchain ecosystem. Our publicly listed platform, (CBOE: JPEG), provides investors with unique exposure to the convergence of AI Agents, Solana and decentralized finance.

