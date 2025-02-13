Algoma Central Corporation (TSX: ALC) today announced it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024 before market open on February 27, 2025. The Company's fiscal 2024 earnings release and full financial results will be available on the Company's website and on SEDAR.

Algoma Central Corporation is a global provider of marine transportation that owns and operates dry and liquid bulk carriers, serving markets throughout the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway and internationally. Algoma is aiming to reach a carbon emissions reduction target of 40% by 2030 and net zero by 2050 across all business units with fuel efficient vessels, innovative technology, and alternate fuels. Algoma truly is Your Marine Carrier of Choice. Learn more at algonet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250213290621/en/

Contacts:

Gregg A. Ruhl

President CEO

905-687-7890

Christopher A.L. Lazarz, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

905-687-7940