WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ceva Inc. (CEVA):Earnings: -$1.74 million in Q4 vs. $3.77 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q4 vs. $0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ceva Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.66 million or $0.11 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.11 per share Revenue: $29.22 million in Q4 vs. $24.16 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX