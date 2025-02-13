WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI):Earnings: -$12.88 million in Q4 vs. $77.94 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q4 vs. $0.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hanesbrands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $61.36 million or $0.17 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.14 per share Revenue: $888.47 million in Q4 vs. $850.28 million in the same period last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.02Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX