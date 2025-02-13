Galloper Gold Corp.: Galloper Exploring Copper Prospect Within Glover Island Project

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF) (the?"Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to provide an exploration update as the Company continues to advance its assets in Newfoundland.

The Company has completed its early-stage investigation of an unexplored VTEM anomaly on the western side of its Glover Island property.

This VTEM anomaly is situated in the Grand Lake Complex in an otherwise underexplored area. It is coincident with a resistivity low, as are the documented VMS showings in the historically known and explored Kettle Pond Formation to the east. No prior sampling or drilling of this anomaly has been documented in publicly available assessment reports.

Extensive soil sampling performed by the Company in 2024 has documented anomalous copper in the immediate area of the VTEM anomaly. Of the almost 1,500 samples taken, 10% are higher than 64 ppm copper with a maximum of 413 ppm Cu in soils.

The known VTEM and resistivity anomaly covers a length of almost 3.5 kms with an additional 3 kms of resistivity lows where there is currently no VTEM coverage.

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan, Galloper CEO Commented, "As we continue to advance our flagship Glover Island asset, we are excited by the potential this copper anomaly offers. It provides us an additional dimension to explore on Glover Island as we continue to move forward with our robust exploration program which has already returned promising drill results for gold. We look forward to updating our shareholders with additional information as it becomes available."

Company Contact: info@gallopergold.com , 778-655-9266

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Peter Lauder, P.Geo., Director and Senior Geologist for Galloper Gold. Mr. Lauder is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Investor Relations:

MarketSmart Communications

Tel: 877-261-4466

Acknowledgment - Newfoundland & Labrador Junior Exploration Assistance Program

Galloper Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its Glover Island and Mint Pond properties, each prospective for gold and base metals. The Glover Island Property consists of 532 mining claims totaling 13,300 hectares while Mint Pond consists of 499 claims totaling 12,475 hectares.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the proposed property purchase transaction and acquisition of additional claims, the provision of IR services by the Consultant, and the grant of stock options. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks, including the risk that the property purchase transaction may not be completed as expected or at all, or that the option grants may vary. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Galloper Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire