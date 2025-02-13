WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $177 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $113 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $256 million or $0.34 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $2.211 billion from $2.031 billion last year.PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $177 Mln. vs. $113 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $2.211 Bln vs. $2.031 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX