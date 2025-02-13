WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kelly Services (KELYB):Earnings: -$31.8 million in Q4 vs. $11.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.90 in Q4 vs. $0.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $29.1 million or $0.82 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.47 per share Revenue: $1.191 billion in Q4 vs. $1.232 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX