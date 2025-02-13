Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF), a leading innovator in AI-powered marketing and advertising technology, is proud to announce its membership in the Canadian Marketing Association (CMA). This membership underscores BrandPilot AI's dedication to advancing marketing practices in Canada through advanced artificial intelligence solutions.

By joining the CMA, BrandPilot AI aims to collaborate with industry leaders to shape the future of marketing in Canada. The company is dedicated to leveraging its expertise in artificial intelligence to enhance marketing strategies and drive business growth for brands.

"We are thrilled to become a member of the Canadian Marketing Association," said Brandon Mina, CEO of BrandPilot AI. "This membership aligns with our mission to revolutionize marketing through AI-driven solutions. We look forward to contributing to the CMA community and collaborating with fellow members to push the boundaries of marketing innovation."

The CMA is the voice of marketing in Canada, championing the powerful impact of marketing on business success. As a member, BrandPilot AI will have access to a network of professionals, resources, and events that foster professional development and thought leadership in the marketing industry.

Upcoming Webinar

In alignment with its mission to drive AI innovation in marketing, BrandPilot AI is hosting an exclusive webinar on February 19, 2025, on "The Hidden Cost of Google Ads: Solving the Uncontested Paid Search Problem"

This live session will feature insights from John Beresford, CRO of BrandPilot AI, and other industry experts. The discussion will cover why your CPCs are inflated without real competition, the scale of the impact on your budget, and the practical strategies to fix and prevent self-bidding.

Webinar Details:

Virtual (Live Stream) Register Here

About BrandPilot AI Inc.

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, specializing in innovative solutions that deliver exceptional ROI for global enterprise brands. Leveraging artificial intelligence, data analytics, and industry expertise, BrandPilot AI empowers organizations to navigate complex advertising landscapes with precision. The Company's core offering, AdAi combats ad waste by identifying cannibalistic ads in paid search campaigns, while Spectrum IQ, harnesses micro-influencers to maximize ROI for global enterprise brands. For more information about BrandPilot AI and its AI-powered marketing solutions, please visit www.brandpilot.ai.

About the Canadian Marketing Association

The CMA is the voice of marketing in Canada and our purpose is to champion marketing's powerful impact. We are the catalyst to help Canada's marketers thrive today, while building the marketing mindset and environment of tomorrow. We provide opportunities for our members from coast to coast to develop professionally, to contribute to marketing thought leadership, to build strong networks, and to strengthen the regulatory climate for business success. Our Chartered Marketer (CM) designation signifies that recipients are highly qualified and up to date with best practices, as reflected in the Canadian Marketing Code of Ethics and Standards. We represent virtually all of Canada's major business sectors, and all marketing disciplines, channels and technologies. Our Consumer Centre helps Canadians better understand their rights and obligations. For more information about the Canadian Marketing Association, please visit www.thecma.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business objectives, growth strategy, expected benefits of its membership in the Canadian Marketing Association, anticipated outcomes of its AI-powered marketing solutions, and the impact of its upcoming webinar on AI-driven marketing strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the continued adoption of artificial intelligence in marketing, the effectiveness of the Company's technology in reducing advertising inefficiencies, and its ability to engage industry leaders through strategic initiatives. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, competitive pressures, technological advancements, and the Company's ability to execute its business plan successfully. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Readers are advised to evaluate these risks and uncertainties independently and not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

