Bitcoin.ca is live as of today, offering investor education content about Bitcoin for individuals and corporations



Site roadmap will focus on becoming Canada's top search engine ranked resource for Bitcoin-related search queries.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (the "Company" or "WonderFi"), a global leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products, today announced the launch of Bitcoin.ca, a new online hub dedicated to Bitcoin investor education and Bitcoin-related services for Canadians.

Bitcoin.ca, wholly owned by WonderFi, the owner and operator of two of Canada's leading crypto trading brands - Bitbuy and Coinsquare, will serve as a trusted resource for individuals and businesses in Canada seeking to learn about and invest in Bitcoin.

The site will provide critical information on Bitcoin's economic importance, historic performance, as well as the basics like how to buy Bitcoin and custody the asset. It will also act as a portal for Canadians to learn about and use Bitcoin-related services and products.



With Bitcoin-related searches reaching tens of thousands per month in Canada alone, according to AHRefs 2024 data, Bitcoin.ca is strategically positioned to capture significant organic search traffic. By optimizing Bitcoin.ca with authoritative and unique content, WonderFi aims to rank at the top of search engine results for these high-intent keywords.

With a premium domain like Bitcoin.ca and targeted content strategies, the website has the potential to capture a large share of this organic traffic, positioning it as the leading educational destination for Bitcoin in Canada.



"Bitcoin has been around for over a decade, but there is still a significant portion of the Canadian population eager to learn the basics as it becomes more important in the global economy," said Dean Skurka, President and CEO of WonderFi. "Bitcoin.ca will provide an accessible starting point for Canadians to understand Bitcoin and its role in the future of finance. We view education as key to adoption, and we're proud to offer a resource that empowers individuals with foundational knowledge on Bitcoin. WonderFi has already onboarded hundreds of thousands of Canadians to Bitcoin, and with Bitcoin.ca, we aim to become the go-to educational destination for investors and businesses alike."

Featured content on Bitcoin.ca will include:

Beginner Guides: Covering topics like how Bitcoin works, why it has value, and how to securely store it.

Bitcoin for Businesses: A dedicated portal for corporations considering Bitcoin adoption, inspired by companies like MicroStrategy and Tesla.

Canada Specific Content: Canadian tax guides, how Bitcoin specifically is regulated in Canada, and more that speaks to Canadian specific audiences.

Weekly Newsletter: Delivering Bitcoin news, expert opinions, and market analysis to Canadian investors.

About WonderFi

WonderFi is a global leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products.

With over $2.1 billion in client assets under custody, WonderFi's regulated trading platforms are well-positioned to service crypto participants on a global scale with trading, payments and decentralized products, including purpose-built blockchains and non-custodial wallet applications.

Designed to provide investors with diversified investment exposure across the global digital asset ecosystem, the Company has a proven track record of launching new products and obtaining registrations. It is also the owner of market-leading brands, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, SmartPay and Tetra Trust.

As the world continues to move on-chain, WonderFi is strategically placed to capture both market and wallet share through ongoing innovation within the digital asset space.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

SOURCE: WonderFi Technologies Inc.