The new multi-laboratory facility will help fire-safety and building-material product manufacturers bring innovations to market.

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ULS), a global leader in applied safety science, today announced the development of a new Global Fire Science Center of Excellence in Northbrook, Illinois, enhancing the company's global leadership position in the fire safety, security, and building and construction markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211001793/en/

UL Solutions announced the development of its new Global Fire Science Center of Excellence that will address critical customer safety and sustainability industry needs. The facility will offer enhanced research capabilities and testing and certification services for commercial and residential sprinklers, pipes, fittings, valves, fire extinguishers, firefighting foam, exterior walls and perimeter fire barrier systems. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Global Fire Science Center of Excellence will be located on UL Solutions' 110-acre campus north of Chicago and will include both new construction and modernization of existing fire science laboratories.

"Fire safety testing represents the very core of our business, deeply intertwined with our founding principles," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO of UL Solutions. "From the beginnings of our company more than 130 years ago, public safety has guided our business, and fire safety still stands as a cornerstone of our mission of working for a safer world."

The Global Fire Science Center of Excellence will address critical customer safety and sustainability industry needs with enhanced research capabilities, as well as testing and certification services for commercial and residential sprinklers, pipes, fittings, valves, fire extinguishers, firefighting foam, exterior walls and perimeter fire barrier systems. The facility will also provide verification services for fire protection systems, helping customers mitigate risk, meet building codes and insurance requirements, and support efforts to protect property and safeguard lives. The enhanced facility will test building and fire safety products from Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America intended for sale worldwide.

The facility will also include a dedicated research and development hub for applied R&D services and science-based guidance in product safety areas for interested parties such as manufacturers, consultants, trade associations, industry groups and standards development committees. This proactive approach will enable the industry to minimize risks associated with new product development and accelerate innovation timelines.

UL Solutions provides a recognized and trusted benchmark for evaluating the fire resistance of products, materials and systems, which is crucial for public safety and regulatory compliance across industries. The UL Mark on a product signifies that it meets applicable requirements, providing confidence to consumers, building inspectors, designers, architects and authorities alike.

"With experience going back more than a century as a global leader in fire safety testing, UL Solutions has amassed extensive knowledge and expertise," said Karine Johnfroe, vice president and general manager of the Built Environment group at UL Solutions. "Combining this knowledge and expertise with our new state-of-the-art Global Fire Science Center of Excellence will allow us to continue helping customers innovate for the next generation."

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 110 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Certain statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, among other things, statements regarding the planned construction and opening of a new laboratory. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made in this press release, including the risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as well as other factors described from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by law.

Source Code: ULS-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211001793/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Dan Scott/Rodny Nacier, ICR Inc.

IR@UL.com

Media:

Kathy Fieweger

Senior Vice President Communications

Kathy.Fieweger@ul.com

312-852-5156