TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Gogoro Inc. (GGR), a Taiwanese company, Thursday announced a wider net loss for the fourth quarter, compared to the prior year. Revenues were lower, impacted by higher operational expenses.For the fourth quarter, net loss widened to $71.81 million from $26.70 million in the previous year.Loss per share widened to $0.25 from $0.11, in the previous year.Operating revenue dropped to $73.01 million from $91.53 million a year ago quarter.Loss from operations was $67.77 million, compared to the prior year loss from operations of $25.95 million a year ago.For the full year 2025, the company expects revenue to be between $295 million to $315 million. The company estimates that approximately 95 percent of such full-year revenue will be generated from the Taiwan market.The company expects IFRS gross margin to be continuously negatively impacted in the short term, while the non-IFRS gross margin is expected to remain at the current level in 2025.In the pre-market trading, Gogoro is 3.20% lesser at $0.45 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX