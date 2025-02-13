Iridium Communications Inc.: Iridium Announces 2024 Results, Issues 2025 Outlook

Returned a record $469 million to shareholders in 2024

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq:IRDM) ("Iridium") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 and issued its full-year 2025 guidance. Net income was $36.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to net income of $38.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Operational EBITDA ("OEBITDA")(1) for the fourth quarter was $117.1 million, as compared to $114.1 million for the prior-year period, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%.

Iridium reported fourth-quarter total revenue of $213.0 million, which consisted of $154.0 million of service revenue and $59.0 million of revenue related to equipment sales and engineering and support projects. Total revenue increased 9% from last year's comparable period, in part due to a 4% increase in total service revenue. Service revenue, which represents primarily recurring revenue from Iridium's growing subscriber base, was 72% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Company ended the quarter with 2,460,000 total billable subscribers, which is up from 2,279,000 for the year-ago period and compares to 2,482,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Total billable subscribers grew 8% year-over-year, driven by growth in commercial IoT. The sequential decline in billable subscribers from the third quarter primarily reflected changes to retail subscriber plans by a large IoT customer, with no impact on Iridium revenue.

Full-Year 2024 Iridium Business Highlights

For the full year, Iridium reported net income of $112.8 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $15.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for 2023. The change primarily resulted from a decrease in depreciation expense associated with the extension of the estimated useful lives of the Company's satellites in the prior year and an increase in engineering and support revenue, offset in part by the change in income tax expense. The Company reported total revenue in 2024 of $830.7 million, which was up 5% from the year-ago period. Total revenue included $614.9 million of service revenue, $124.4 million of engineering and support services revenue and $91.4 million of equipment sales revenue. OEBITDA for 2024 was $470.6 million, a 2% increase from $463.1 million in the prior year. Capital expenditures were $69.9 million for the full-year 2024.

"Turning our eyes to 2025, Iridium will return to a more normalized OEBITDA growth profile," said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium. Desch added, "Our continued strong cash flow supported return of capital to shareholders approaching a half billion dollars in 2024, including dividends and share repurchases."

Fourth-Quarter Iridium Business Highlights

Service - Commercial

Commercial service remained the largest part of Iridium's business, representing 60% of the Company's total revenue during the fourth quarter. The Company's commercial customer base is diverse and includes markets such as maritime, aviation, oil and gas, mining, recreation, forestry, construction, transportation and emergency services. These customers rely on Iridium's products and services as critical to their daily operations and integral to their communications and business infrastructure.

Commercial service revenue was $127.3 million, up 5% from last year's comparable period due to broad-based growth across all revenue lines. Commercial voice and data : Revenue was $57.1 million, up 3% from the year-ago period. Subscribers grew 2% from the year-ago period to 415,000. Average revenue per user ("ARPU") was $45 during the fourth quarter, unchanged from last year's comparable period. Commercial IoT data : Revenue was $41.4 million, up 15% from the year-ago period. Subscribers grew 10% from the year-ago period to 1,887,000 customers, driven by continued growth in consumer personal communications devices. ARPU was $7.29 in the fourth quarter, compared to $7.12 in last year's comparable period. Commercial broadband : Revenue was $13.4 million, down 9% from $14.6 million in the year-ago period, and subscribers declined modestly from the year-ago period to 16,600. ARPU was $268 during the fourth quarter, compared to $294 in last year's comparable period, reflecting the increased prevalence of Iridium's use as a companion service and the conversion of customers to other plans. Hosted payload and other data service : Revenue was $15.4 million, up 2% from $15.2 million in the year-ago period. The year-over-year change primarily reflected strong contributions from Iridium's growing PNT services, which more than offset a non-recurring benefit from a customer contract recognized in last year's comparable period.

Iridium's commercial business ended the quarter with 2,319,000 billable subscribers, which is up from 2,134,000 for the prior-year quarter and compares to 2,341,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The sequential decline in billable subscribers for the quarter was driven by the commencement of phasing out annual plans by a large IoT customer, resulting in higher subscriber seasonality, with no impact on Iridium revenue due to a fixed-price contract with this customer. IoT data subscribers represented 81% of billable commercial subscribers at the end of the quarter, an increase from 80% at the end of the prior-year period.

Service - U.S. Government

Iridium's voice and data solutions improve situational awareness for military personnel and track critical assets in tough environments around the globe, providing a unique value proposition that is not easily duplicated.

Under Iridium's Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services contract (the "EMSS Contract"), a seven-year, $738.5 million fixed-price airtime contract with the U.S. Space Force signed in September 2019, Iridium provides specified satellite airtime services, including unlimited global standard and secure voice, paging, fax, Short Burst Data®, Iridium Burst®, RUDICS and Distributed Tactical Communications System services for an unlimited number of Department of Defense and other federal government subscribers. Iridium also provides maintenance and support work for the U.S. government's dedicated Iridium® gateway under two other contracts with the U.S. Space Force. Iridium Certus® airtime services are not included under these contracts and may be procured separately for an additional fee.

Government service revenue grew 1% to $26.8 million in the fourth quarter reflecting a contractual rate increase in the EMSS Contract.

Iridium's U.S. government business ended the quarter with 141,000 subscribers, which compares to 145,000 for the prior-year quarter and 141,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Government voice and data subscribers remained flat as of December 31, 2024 at 62,000 compared to the year-ago period. Government IoT data subscribers decreased 5% year-over-year and represented 56% of government subscribers at year-end.

Equipment

Equipment revenue was $21.6 million in the fourth quarter compared to $15.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

Equipment revenue totaled $91.4 million in 2024, compared to $105.1 million in 2023. In 2025, the Company expects equipment sales to be in line with 2024.

Engineering & Support

Engineering and support revenue was $37.4 million during the fourth quarter, compared to $31.1 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to increasing activity with the U.S. government.

Engineering and support revenue totaled $124.4 million in 2024, compared to $101.1 million in 2023. In 2025, the Company expects engineering and support revenue to increase from 2024.

Capital expenditures were $24.3 million for the fourth quarter, including $1.3 million in capitalized interest. The Company ended the fourth quarter with gross debt of $1.8 billion and a cash and cash equivalents balance of $93.5 million, for a net debt balance of $1.7 billion.

Iridium paid its fourth quarter dividend of $0.14 per common share on December 31, 2024. Total dividends paid to stockholders during 2024 totaled $64.7 million.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased approximately 4.1 million shares of its common stock under its previously announced share repurchase program at a total purchase price of $121.9 million. As of December 31, 2024, $430.3 million remained available and authorized for repurchase under this program through 2027.

2025 and Longer-Term Outlook

The Company issued its full-year 2025 outlook and reaffirmed its long-term guidance on cash taxes and net leverage:

Total service revenue growth between 5% and 7% for full-year 2025. Total service revenue for 2024 was $614.9 million.

Full-year 2025 OEBITDA between $490 million and $500 million. OEBITDA for 2024 was $470.6 million.

Cash taxes of less than $10 million per year through 2026. We expect that the longer-term cash tax rate will move closer to the statutory rate in 2028.

Net leverage below 4.0 times OEBITDA through 2026 and falling below 2.0 times OEBITDA by the end of the decade, assuming ongoing execution of the Company's share repurchase authorization and the payment of expected quarterly dividends. Net leverage was 3.6 times OEBITDA at December 31, 2024.

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Definitions

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides Operational EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure to help investors evaluate the Company's fundamental operational performance. Operational EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on equity method investments, acquisition and related costs, and share-based compensation expenses. The Company considers the loss on early extinguishment of debt to be financing-related costs associated with interest expense or amortization of financing fees, which by definition are excluded from Operational EBITDA. Management believes such charges are incidental to, but not reflective of, the Company's day-to-day operating performance. Operational EBITDA does not represent, and should not be considered, an alternative to U.S. GAAP measurements such as net income or loss. In addition, there is no standardized measurement of Operational EBITDA, and the Company's calculations thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes Operational EBITDA is a useful measure across time in evaluating its fundamental core operating performance. Management also uses Operational EBITDA to manage the business, including in preparing its annual operating budget, debt covenant compliance, financial projections and compensation plans. The Company believes that Operational EBITDA is also useful to investors because similar measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies in similar industries. As indicated, Operational EBITDA does not include interest expense on borrowed money, the payment of income taxes, amortization of the Company's definite-lived intangible assets, or depreciation expense on the Company's capital assets, which are necessary elements of the Company's operations. Since Operational EBITDA does not account for these and other expenses, its utility as a measure of the Company's operating performance has material limitations. Due to these limitations, the Company's management does not view Operational EBITDA in isolation, but also uses other measurements, such as net income, revenues and operating profit, to measure operating performance. Please refer to the schedule below for a reconciliation of consolidated GAAP net income to Operational EBITDA and Iridium's Investor Relations webpage at www.iridium.com for a discussion and reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures. The Company does not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of expected full-year 2025 Operational EBITDA guidance as the amount and significance of certain items such as share-based compensation, acquisition related costs and gain/loss on equity method investments, that are required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts.

Iridium Communications Inc. Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Operational EBITDA (In thousands)





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP net income

$ 36,341

$ 38,023

$ 112,776

$ 15,415 Interest expense, net

22,428

19,114

91,134

90,387 Income tax (benefit) expense

(6,242)

(9,578)

12,259

(26,251) Depreciation and amortization

51,447

52,787

203,127

320,000 Share-based compensation

12,431

11,955

63,457

57,455 Acquisition and related costs(1)

289

-

3,074

- (Gain) loss on equity method investments

413

1,768

(15,251)

6,089 Operational EBITDA

$ 117,107

$ 114,069

$ 470,576

$ 463,095





(1) Represents direct costs incurred in connection with the negotiation, consummation and integration of acquisition transactions, whether or not actually completed. These costs generally include legal and advisory fees, severance and other related costs.

Iridium Communications Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands)













Three Months Ended December 31,



2024

2023 Revenue







Service revenue







Commercial

$ 127,265

$ 121,513 Government

26,750

26,500 Total service revenue

154,015

148,013 Subscriber equipment

21,597

15,662 Engineering and support service

37,379

31,065 Total revenue

212,991

194,740 Operating expenses







Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

48,379

45,279 Cost of subscriber equipment sales

11,832

10,335 Research and development

8,523

5,728 Selling, general and administrative

40,695

34,315 Depreciation and amortization

51,447

52,787 Total operating expenses

160,876

148,444 Operating income

52,115

46,296 Other expense, net







Interest expense, net

(22,428)

(19,114) Other income, net

825

3,031 Total other expense, net

(21,603)

(16,083) Income before income taxes

30,512

30,213 Income tax benefit

6,242

9,578 Loss on equity method investments

(413)

(1,768) Net income

$ 36,341

$ 38,023 Operational EBITDA

$ 117,107

$ 114,069

Iridium Communications Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands)













Year Ended December 31,



2024

2023 Revenue







Service revenue







Commercial

$ 508,618

$ 478,454 Government

106,296

106,000 Total service revenue

614,914

584,454 Subscriber equipment

91,416

105,136 Engineering and support service

124,352

101,133 Total revenue

830,682

790,723 Operating expenses







Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

178,140

158,710 Cost of subscriber equipment sales

52,427

66,410 Research and development

28,422

20,269 Selling, general and administrative

168,182

143,706 Depreciation and amortization

203,127

320,000 Total operating expenses

630,298

709,095 Operating income

200,384

81,628 Other expense, net







Interest expense, net

(91,134)

(90,387) Other income, net

534

4,012 Total other expense, net

(90,600)

(86,375) Income (loss) before income taxes

109,784

(4,747) Income tax benefit (expense)

(12,259)

26,251 Gain (loss) on equity method investments

15,251

(6,089) Net income

$ 112,776

$ 15,415 Operational EBITDA

$ 470,576

$ 463,095

Iridium Communications Inc. Summary Revenue and OEBITDA Highlights (In thousands)

























Three Months Ended December 31,





Year Ended December 31,





2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change Revenue





















Service revenue(1)





















Commercial service revenue





















Voice and data $ 57,072

$ 55,649

3 %

$ 226,197

$ 219,242

3 % IoT data(2) 41,407

36,065

15 %

166,166

141,036

18 % Broadband(3) 13,376

14,620

(9) %

56,095

57,878

(3) % Hosted payload and other data service(4) 15,410

15,179

2 %

60,160

60,298

- % Total commercial service revenue 127,265

121,513

5 %

508,618

478,454

6 % Government service revenue(5) 26,750

26,500

1 %

106,296

106,000

- % Total service revenue 154,015

148,013

4 %

614,914

584,454

5 % Subscriber equipment 21,597

15,662

38 %

91,416

105,136

(13) % Engineering and support(6)





















Commercial 2,903

1,746

66 %

7,307

11,050

(34) % Government 34,476

29,319

18 %

117,045

90,083

30 % Total engineering and support 37,379

31,065

20 %

124,352

101,133

23 % Total revenue $ 212,991

$ 194,740

9 %

$ 830,682

$ 790,723

5 % Operational EBITDA





















Operational EBITDA $ 117,107

$ 114,069

3 %

$ 470,576

$ 463,095

2 % Other





















Capital expenditures(7) $ 24,268

$ 16,202





$ 69,890

$ 73,487



Net debt(8) $ 1,714,219

$ 1,428,130















Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,526

$ 71,870















Term Loan $ 1,807,745

$ 1,500,000















Deferred financing costs (16,860)

(17,510)















Term Loan, net $ 1,790,885

$ 1,482,490





















(1) Service revenue consists of primarily subscription-based services which often generate a long-term recurring revenue stream from subscribers. (2) IoT data service provides a two-way short burst data transmission between Iridium's network and a telemetry unit, which may be located, for example, on a container in transit or a buoy monitoring oceanographic conditions. (3) Broadband is comprised of Iridium OpenPort® and Iridium Certus. (4) Hosted payload and other services consist primarily of services that do not have traditional billable subscribers. Hosted payload services consist of hosting and data services to our payload customers, Aireon and Harris. Other services include primarily Iridium's one-way satellite timing, location, and authentication services (STL) which provides position, navigation and timing technology. (5) Government service revenue consists of voice and IoT data subscription-based services provided to agencies of the U.S. government through prime contracts. (6) Engineering and support includes maintenance services to the U.S. government's dedicated gateway and engineering services to assist customers in developing new technologies for use on Iridium's satellite system. (7) Capital expenditures based on cash spent in the respective period. (8) Net debt is calculated by taking the sum of the gross Term Loan and gross drawn Revolving Facility, less cash and cash equivalents.

Iridium Communications Inc. Subscriber Highlights (In thousands, except ARPU)

























As of December 31,

















2024

2023

% Change











Billable Subscribers (1) (2)





















Commercial





















Voice and data, IoT data and Broadband service





















Voice and data 415

408

2 %











IoT data 1,887

1,709

10 %











Broadband (3) 16.6

16.7

(1) %











Total commercial voice and data, IoT data

and Broadband service 2,319

2,134

9 %











Government





















Voice and data and IoT data service





















Voice and data 62

62

- %











IoT data 79

83

(5) %











Total government voice and data and IoT

data service 141

145

(3) %











Total billable subscribers 2,460

2,279

8 %





































Three Months Ended December 31,





Year Ended December 31,





2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change Net Billable Subscriber Additions





















Commercial





















Voice and data. IoT data and Broadband service





















Voice and data (7)

(2)

(250) %

7

11

(36) % IoT data (15)

42

(136) %

178

261

(32) % Broadband (0.1)

0.2

(150) %

(0.1)

1.7

(106) % Total commercial voice and data, IoT data

and Broadband service (22)

40

(155) %

185

274

(32) % Government





















Voice and data and IoT data service





















Voice and data (1)

1

(200) %

-

2

(100) % IoT data 1

2

(50) %

(4)

4

(200) % Total government voice and data and IoT

data service -

3

(100) %

(4)

6

(167) % Total net billable subscriber additions (22)

43

(151) %

181

280

(35) %

























Three Months Ended December 31,





Year Ended December 31,





2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change ARPU (2) (4)





















Commercial





















Voice and data $ 45

$ 45

- %

$ 46

$ 45

2 % IoT data $ 7.29

$ 7.12

2 %

$ 7.70

$ 7.45

3 % Broadband $ 268

$ 294

(9) %

$ 282

$ 305

(8) %





(1) Subscribers as of the end of the respective period. (2) Billable subscriber and ARPU data is not applicable for Hosted payload and other data service revenue items and is excluded from presentation above. (3) Broadband is comprised of Iridium OpenPort® and Iridium Certus. (4) Average monthly revenue per unit, or ARPU, is calculated by dividing revenue in the respective period by the average of the number of billable subscribers at the beginning of the period and the number of billable subscribers at the end of the period and then dividing the result by the number of months in the period.

