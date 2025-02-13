WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crocs (CROX) said, for 2025, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $12.70 to $13.15, and revenue growth of approximately 2% to 2.5%. For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.38 to $2.52, and revenues to be down approximately 3.5% year-over-year.'For 2025, we are expecting another year of revenue growth, led by mid-single digit growth in the Crocs Brand. We are pleased by the early signs of progress we made for HEYDUDE during the fourth quarter and are taking a prudent approach to how we shape 2025 guidance for HEYDUDE as we focus on reigniting the brand,' said Andrew Rees, CEO.Fourth quarter earnings per share was $6.36, increased 52.9% from $4.16, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $2.52, decreased 2.3% from $2.58. Consolidated revenues were $990 million, an increase of 3.1%, or 3.8% on a constant currency basis.Shares of Crocs are up 17% in pre-market trade on Thursday.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX