TFS Financial Launches Dealer Direct Capital

Innovative captive finance "as-a-service" platform enables heavy equipment dealers to offer best-in-class full-spectrum financing to buyers

TFS Financial, a provider of finance solutions for manufacturers, dealers, resellers, and marketplaces, announced the launch of Dealer Direct Capital, a captive finance platform that offers heavy equipment dealers a full range of captive financing functions as a white-label outsourced solution. Dealer Direct Capital provides buyers with a best-in-class financing experience, while allowing heavy equipment dealers to enjoy the fiscal benefits of outsourcing this function.

"Financing is a critical component of nearly every purchase or lease of heavy equipment," explained Aaron Case, president of TFS Financial. "However, end-to-end equipment financing is a complex process that requires high-touch customer service. It's not the core competency of heavy equipment dealers, and it is costly and difficult for them to develop these capabilities in-house. Dealer Direct Capital takes the burden off of equipment dealers by seamlessly delivering comprehensive and flexible financing solutions to buyers as a white-label service that acts as an extension of their brand model."

Dealer Direct Capital captive finance "as-a-service" includes:

Multi-Lender Platform : The proprietary TFS Financial multi-lender platform dynamically matches borrowers to the appropriate financing provider based on an algorithm that assesses the borrower's credit profile, down payment, asset specifications, and other factors. The multi-lender platform is designed to find matching financing providers across the entire prime, near prime, and subprime credit spectrum, ensuring that buyers who might otherwise be declined can be converted into completed transactions.

Dedicated Financial Services Team: The TFS Financial services team manages the entire financing process, from collecting customer data and negotiating terms to handling documentation and providing post-deal support. As an outsourced solution, the TFS Financial services team offloads all financing workloads from internal staff while delivering concierge-level service to buyers.

"Dealer Direct Capital clients can expect increased conversion rates and increased revenue," noted Case. "Clients will also benefit from streamlined operations and expense reductions that typically occur when outsourcing complex business processes. We expect that the combination of unmatched expertise, service, and advanced technology will position Dealer Direct Capital as a compelling opportunity for heavy equipment dealers to maximize revenue, profit, and customer satisfaction."

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial provides captive finance solutions to U.S. and Canadian equipment manufacturers, dealers, resellers, and marketplaces looking to enhance sales performance, grow revenue, and improve the buyer experience. TFS Financial is a member of the Travelers Financial Group, which possess over 40 years of asset-based lending experience. Together with its affiliates, The Travelers Group provides automotive, equipment, aircraft, and other asset-based financing solutions to the North American market. For more information, please visit www.dealerdirectcapital.com or www.tfsfinancial.com.

