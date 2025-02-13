Swiss Resource Capital AG welcomes Skeena Gold & Silver as a new client

Swiss Resource Capital AG is pleased to welcome Skeena Gold & Silver (TSX: SKE), (NYSE: SKE), (WKN: A3CRER) as a new client.

"Swiss Resource Capital AG is pleased to welcome Skeena Gold & Silver as a new customer. With our many years of experience and an extensive network, we offer you a unique platform to effectively represent the company and reach your target group in a targeted manner. Our goal is to sustainably strengthen your brand in the financial world and significantly increase your reach," says Jochen Staiger, Managing Director of Swiss Resource Capital AG.

Jochen Staiger continues: "We at Swiss Resource Capital AG offer access to over 85,000 followers and work together with leading stock market portals such as Smartbroker AG and Wallstreet-Online.de as a premium partner. We maximize your reach with customized roadshows in European financial centers, exclusive commodity reports and specialized IP-TV channels such as Rohstoff-TV and Commodity-TV. Supplemented by the SRC Mining Special Situations Certificate, we offer our customers comprehensive opportunities to successfully present their projects and address investors in a targeted manner. In Swiss Resource Capital AG, Skeena Gold & Silver has found a strong partner for communications and investor relations in the DACH region."

Galina Meleger, Skeena's Vice President Investor Relations, said: "Skeena Gold & Silver is pleased to further expand its presence in the DACH region through its business relationship with Swiss Resource Capital AG. Their expertise in investor relations, organizing successful road shows and their impressive reach enhancement will be instrumental in contributing to our success. We look forward to beginning our strong partnership and celebrating future successes together."

About Skeena Gold & Silver

Skeena Gold & Silver is a leading precious metals developer that is focused on advancing the Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project - a past producing mine located in the renowned Golden Triangle in British Columbia, Canada. Eskay Creek will be one of the highest-grade and lowest cost open-pit precious metals mines in the world, with substantial silver by-product production that surpasses many primary silver mines.

Skeena is committed to sustainable mining practices and maximizing the potential of its mineral resources. In partnership with the Tahltan Nation, Skeena strives to foster positive relationships with Indigenous communities while delivering long-term value and sustainable growth for its stakeholders.

About Swiss Resource Capital AG ("SRC")

Swiss Resource Capital AGis a leading investor relations and communications firm based in Switzerland specializing in publicly traded resource companies from Canada, the United States and Australia. With extensive industry knowledge and a strong network, the company provides effective investor relations services.

SRC supports both clients and investors with targeted communication strategies and modern digital channels. The company specializes in organizing and executing exclusive roadshows throughout Europe, enabling companies to engage directly with investors and build trust in their projects.

SRC ensures that investors are informed about the latest developments and helps resource companies maximize their visibility and reach. Overall, Swiss Resource Capital AG makes a decisive contribution to the capital market strategy of resource companies and helps them to reach their full potential.

