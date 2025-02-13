EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Director Declaration

13 February 2025

BP p.l.c.

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.9, BP p.l.c. announces that Karen Richardson, non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a director to the board of Artius II Acquisition Inc. (Artius II), effective 13 February 2025.

Artius II was listed on The Nasdaq Global Market on 13 February 2025.

