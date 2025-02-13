Regulatory News:

At its meeting on February 13, 2025, Gecina's (Paris:GFC) Board of Directors, following the recommendation of the Governance, Appointments and Compensation Committee, decided to submit a proposal at the General Meeting on April 17, 2025 to appoint Mr Philippe Brassac as a director for a four-year term.

Strengthened governance and strategic continuity

A well-respected leader in the financial sector, Philippe Brassac brings strategic expertise and extensive governance experience, which will further enhance the skills of Gecina's Board of Directors.

Currently Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole S.A., he also chairs the Boards of Directors of LCL, Crédit Agricole CIB and Amundi. An École Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration Économique (ENSAE) graduate, he has built a deep understanding of financial and economic matters over a 40-year career within the Crédit Agricole Group. He has been awarded the rank of Officer of the Legion of Honor, Officer of the National Order of Merit, and Officer of Agricultural Merit. His leadership is marked by both commitment and a sharp strategic perspective.

Subject to his appointment by the General Meeting, the Board of Directors will decide his appointment as Chairman of Gecina's Board of Directors, following on from Jérôme Brunel, whose term will expire as scheduled. Mr Brunel will remain on the Board as a director, ensuring continuity within the governance structure.

ABOUT GECINA

Gecina is a leading, fully integrated real estate operator, owning, managing and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.4bn at December 31, 2024. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and over 9,000 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, helping build vibrant communities. Through its YouFirst brand, Gecina's user experience is firmly positioned at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage and housing access.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and CAC 40 ESG indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250213368274/en/

Contacts:

GECINA

Financial Communications

Nicolas Broband

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 18 46

nicolasbroband@gecina.fr



Virginie Sterling

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press Relations

Glenn Domingues

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 63 86

glenndomingues@gecina.fr



Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr