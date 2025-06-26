Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has successfully completed, as scheduled on June 25th 2025, the disposal of its student housing assets to the joint venture between Nuveen Real Estate (on behalf of TIAA) and GSA, based on a disposal price of €538 million (excl. duties). The portfolio comprises 20 operational assets and 2 development projects, generating net rent after operating platform costs of €20.8 million in 2024.

The transaction, together with other disposals achieved in Q1 2025, will strengthen the Group's financial structure, maintaining a best-in-class LTV ratio.

Concurrently, the Group will strengthen its unique footprint in the highest-performing areas of the Paris region, through investments in a pipeline of three flagship, high-yield office developments in Paris and Neuilly (representing c. €500 million still to invest), along with the strategic acquisition of an office complex adjacent to the vibrant Saint-Lazare hub, scheduled for summer 2025, for €435 million (including duties).

Beñat Ortega, Chief Executive Officer: "Alongside the acquisition of a major office complex in one of our core locations (Paris Saint-Lazare), this transaction clearly illustrates the Group's strategy and agility in continuously optimizing capital allocation through the disposal of mature assets and disciplined reinvestment in higher-yielding prime office opportunities

Financial agenda

07.23.2025: 2025 first-half earnings, after market close

- 10.14.2025: Business at September 30, 2025, after market close

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator, that fully integrates all the expertise of real estate, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.4bn as at December 31, 2024. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and over 9,000 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Through its YouFirst brand, Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, and CAC 40 ESG indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

www.gecina.fr

