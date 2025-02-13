EMCORE Corporation: EMCORE Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

BUDD LAKE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2025 / EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq:EMKR), a leading provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense industry, today announced results for the fiscal 2025 first quarter (1Q25) ended December 31, 2024.
"Gross profit margins increased significantly in fiscal 1Q25, primarily driven by the completion of all restructuring-related cost reduction activities during the prior quarter, as well as a favorable revenue mix. Backlog remains strong and we are also happy to report that, despite the GAAP earnings loss, we achieved positive non-GAAP earnings and positive Adjusted EBITDA," said Matt Vargas, interim Chief Executive Officer.
Three Months Ended
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2024
+increase/
Revenue
$
19.3M
$
21.7M
$
-2.4M
Gross margin
32
%
21
%
+11
%
Operating expenses
$
9.7M
$
7.8M
$
+1.9M
Net loss on continuing operations
$
(5.5M
)
(3.2M
)
$
-2.3M
Net loss on continuing operations per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.60
)
$
(0.35
)
$
-0.25
Non-GAAP gross margin (a)
36
%
23
%
+13
%
Non-GAAP operating expenses (a)
$
6.4M
$
6.1M
$
+0.3M
Non-GAAP net income (loss) on continuing operations (a)
$
0.5M
$
(2.0M
)
$
+2.5M
Non-GAAP net income (loss) on continuing operations per share, basic and diluted (a)
$
0.05
$
(0.22
)
$
+0.27
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
$
1.1M
$
(0.4M
)
$
+1.5M
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
9.0M
$
10.8M
$
-1.8M
(a) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense markets. We leverage industry-leading Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC) and Quartz MEMS chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its facilities in Budd Lake, NJ, Concord, CA, and Tinley Park, IL. Our manufacturing facilities all maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facilities in Budd Lake and Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit https://www.emcore.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company conforms to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in the preparation of its financial statements. We disclose supplemental non-GAAP earnings measures, including for gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share, and adjusted EBITDA. The Company has, regardless of result, applied consistent rationale and methods when presenting supplemental non-GAAP measures.
Management believes these supplemental non-GAAP measures reflect the Company's core ongoing operating performance and facilitate comparisons across reporting periods. The Company uses these measures when evaluating its financial results and for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe that these supplemental non-GAAP measures are also useful to investors in assessing our operating performance. While we believe in the usefulness of these supplemental non-GAAP measures, there are limitations. Our non-GAAP measures may not be reported by other companies in our industry and/or may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP and by providing the reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure.
The schedules at the end of this press release reconcile the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The adjustments share one or more of the following characteristics: (a) they are unusual and the Company does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, (b) they do not involve the expenditure of cash, (c) they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course, or (d) their magnitude and timing is largely outside of the Company's control. All of these items meet one or more of the characteristics listed above. The criteria that must be met for litigation-related expense to qualify as a non-GAAP measure is that it must be directly connected to active litigation that the Company infrequently encounters and is unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business in the ordinary course. Due to the November 7, 2024 Merger Agreement, the Company incurred higher-than-normal transaction-related costs in Q125 that are included in the reconciliation as they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course. All legal expenses related to the ordinary course of business are included in the non-GAAP results consistently for all reporting periods. The Company has, for all reporting periods disclosed in this press release, applied consistent rationale, method, and adjustments in reconciling non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, reflecting the Company's core ongoing operating performance and facilitating comparisons across reporting periods that the Company uses when evaluating its financial results, planning and forecasting future periods, and that are useful to investors in assessing our performance.
Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, nor are they meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. Our disclosures of these measures should be read only in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results.
EMCORE CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
(in thousands)
2024
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
8,480
$
10,291
Restricted cash
495
495
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit loss of $41 and $173, respectively
14,654
14,342
Contract assets
560
1,182
Inventory
26,017
25,065
Prepaid expenses
3,604
3,504
Other current assets
128
137
Total current assets
53,938
55,016
Property, plant, and equipment, net
7,298
7,868
Operating lease right-of-use assets
17,367
18,094
Intangible assets, net
9,807
10,289
Other non-current assets
2,659
2,646
Total assets
$
91,069
$
93,913
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
8,037
$
8,563
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
6,095
5,220
Contract liabilities
2,483
1,424
Financing payable
148
587
Operating lease liabilities - current
2,298
2,668
Total current liabilities
19,061
18,462
Operating lease liabilities - non-current
17,843
18,247
Asset retirement obligations
2,398
2,378
Warrant liability
6,606
4,660
Total liabilities
45,908
43,747
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, no par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 9,771 shares issued and 9,081 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 9,764 shares issued and 9,703 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024
826,131
825,625
Treasury stock at cost; 691 shares as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024
(47,721
)
(47,721
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
958
958
Accumulated deficit
(734,207
)
(728,696
)
Total shareholders' equity
45,161
50,166
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
91,069
$
93,913
EMCORE CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except for per share data)
2024
2023
Revenue
$
19,305
$
24,123
Cost of revenue
13,036
18,035
Gross profit
6,269
6,088
Operating expense:
Selling, general, and administrative
7,171
6,609
Research and development
1,631
3,609
Restructuring
928
-
Severance
19
211
Gain on sale of assets
-
(31
)
Total operating expense
9,749
10,398
Operating loss
(3,480
)
(4,310
)
Other expense:
Loss on extinguishment of debt and change in fair value of warrant liability
(1,946
)
-
Interest expense, net
-
(9
)
Other income (expense)
7
(16
)
Total other expense
(1,939
)
(25
)
Loss from continuing operations before income tax expense
(5,419
)
(4,335
)
Income tax expense from continuing operations
(42
)
(28
)
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(5,461
)
$
(4,363
)
Loss from discontinued operations
$
(50
)
$
(1,316
)
Net loss
$
(5,511
)
$
(5,679
)
Per share data:
Net loss on continuing operations per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.60
)
$
(0.49
)
Net loss on discontinued operations per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.15
)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.61
)
$
(0.64
)
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted
9,068
8,899
EMCORE CORPORATION
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
(in thousands, except for percentages)
1Q25
4Q24
Gross profit
$
6,269
$
4,472
Gross margin
32
%
21
%
Stock-based compensation expense
120
40
Asset retirement obligation accretion
20
61
Intangible asset amortization
482
482
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
6,891
$
5,055
Non-GAAP gross margin
36
%
23
%
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30,
(in thousands)
1Q25
4Q24
Operating expense
$
9,749
$
7,825
Stock-based compensation expense
(386
)
(359
)
Impairment expense
-
(3
)
Severance expense
(19
)
168
Restructuring expense
(928
)
(872
)
Loss on sale of assets
-
(50
)
Transition/M&A-related expense
(2,021
)
(598
)
Litigation-related expense
-
(39
)
Non-GAAP operating expense
$
6,395
$
6,072
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
(in thousands, except for per share data and percentages)
1Q25
4Q24
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(5,461
)
$
(3,168
)
Net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.60)
$
(0.35)
Stock-based compensation expense
506
399
Asset retirement obligation accretion
20
61
Intangible asset amortization
482
482
Impairment expense
-
3
Severance expense
19
(168
)
Restructuring expense
928
872
Loss on sale of assets
-
50
Transition/M&A-related expense
2,021
598
Litigation-related expense
-
39
Loss on extinguishment of debt and change in fair value of warrant liability
1,946
2,572
Other income
(7
)
(3,612
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
42
(85
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
496
$
(1,957
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted
$
0.05
$
(0.22)
Interest expense, net
-
940
Depreciation expense
570
580
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,065
$
(437
)
Adjusted EBITDA % of revenue
5.5
%
(2.0
%)
