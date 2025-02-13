EMCORE Corporation: EMCORE Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq:EMKR), a leading provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense industry, today announced results for the fiscal 2025 first quarter (1Q25) ended December 31, 2024.

"Gross profit margins increased significantly in fiscal 1Q25, primarily driven by the completion of all restructuring-related cost reduction activities during the prior quarter, as well as a favorable revenue mix. Backlog remains strong and we are also happy to report that, despite the GAAP earnings loss, we achieved positive non-GAAP earnings and positive Adjusted EBITDA," said Matt Vargas, interim Chief Executive Officer.

Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2024

1Q25 Sep 30, 2024

4Q24 +increase/

-decrease Revenue $ 19.3M $ 21.7M $ -2.4M Gross margin 32 % 21 % +11 % Operating expenses $ 9.7M $ 7.8M $ +1.9M Net loss on continuing operations $ (5.5M ) (3.2M ) $ -2.3M Net loss on continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.60 ) $ (0.35 ) $ -0.25 Non-GAAP gross margin (a) 36 % 23 % +13 % Non-GAAP operating expenses (a) $ 6.4M $ 6.1M $ +0.3M Non-GAAP net income (loss) on continuing operations (a) $ 0.5M $ (2.0M ) $ +2.5M Non-GAAP net income (loss) on continuing operations per share, basic and diluted (a) $ 0.05 $ (0.22 ) $ +0.27 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 1.1M $ (0.4M ) $ +1.5M Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 9.0M $ 10.8M $ -1.8M (a) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense markets. We leverage industry-leading Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC) and Quartz MEMS chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its facilities in Budd Lake, NJ, Concord, CA, and Tinley Park, IL. Our manufacturing facilities all maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facilities in Budd Lake and Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit https://www.emcore.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company conforms to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in the preparation of its financial statements. We disclose supplemental non-GAAP earnings measures, including for gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, net loss, net loss per share, and adjusted EBITDA. The Company has, regardless of result, applied consistent rationale and methods when presenting supplemental non-GAAP measures.

Management believes these supplemental non-GAAP measures reflect the Company's core ongoing operating performance and facilitate comparisons across reporting periods. The Company uses these measures when evaluating its financial results and for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe that these supplemental non-GAAP measures are also useful to investors in assessing our operating performance. While we believe in the usefulness of these supplemental non-GAAP measures, there are limitations. Our non-GAAP measures may not be reported by other companies in our industry and/or may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP and by providing the reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure.

The schedules at the end of this press release reconcile the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The adjustments share one or more of the following characteristics: (a) they are unusual and the Company does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, (b) they do not involve the expenditure of cash, (c) they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course, or (d) their magnitude and timing is largely outside of the Company's control. All of these items meet one or more of the characteristics listed above. The criteria that must be met for litigation-related expense to qualify as a non-GAAP measure is that it must be directly connected to active litigation that the Company infrequently encounters and is unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business in the ordinary course. Due to the November 7, 2024 Merger Agreement, the Company incurred higher-than-normal transaction-related costs in Q125 that are included in the reconciliation as they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course. All legal expenses related to the ordinary course of business are included in the non-GAAP results consistently for all reporting periods. The Company has, for all reporting periods disclosed in this press release, applied consistent rationale, method, and adjustments in reconciling non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, reflecting the Company's core ongoing operating performance and facilitating comparisons across reporting periods that the Company uses when evaluating its financial results, planning and forecasting future periods, and that are useful to investors in assessing our performance.

Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, nor are they meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. Our disclosures of these measures should be read only in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results.

EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

December 31, September 30, (in thousands) 2024 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,480 $ 10,291 Restricted cash 495 495 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit loss of $41 and $173 , respectively 14,654 14,342 Contract assets 560 1,182 Inventory 26,017 25,065 Prepaid expenses 3,604 3,504 Other current assets 128 137 Total current assets 53,938 55,016 Property, plant, and equipment, net 7,298 7,868 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,367 18,094 Intangible assets, net 9,807 10,289 Other non-current assets 2,659 2,646 Total assets $ 91,069 $ 93,913 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,037 $ 8,563 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,095 5,220 Contract liabilities 2,483 1,424 Financing payable 148 587 Operating lease liabilities - current 2,298 2,668 Total current liabilities 19,061 18,462 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 17,843 18,247 Asset retirement obligations 2,398 2,378 Warrant liability 6,606 4,660 Total liabilities 45,908 43,747 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 9,771 shares issued and 9,081 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 ; 9,764 shares issued and 9,703 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 826,131 825,625 Treasury stock at cost; 691 shares as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 (47,721 ) (47,721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 958 958 Accumulated deficit (734,207 ) (728,696 ) Total shareholders' equity 45,161 50,166 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 91,069 $ 93,913

EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands, except for per share data) 2024 2023 Revenue $ 19,305 $ 24,123 Cost of revenue 13,036 18,035 Gross profit 6,269 6,088 Operating expense: Selling, general, and administrative 7,171 6,609 Research and development 1,631 3,609 Restructuring 928 - Severance 19 211 Gain on sale of assets - (31 ) Total operating expense 9,749 10,398 Operating loss (3,480 ) (4,310 ) Other expense: Loss on extinguishment of debt and change in fair value of warrant liability (1,946 ) - Interest expense, net - (9 ) Other income (expense) 7 (16 ) Total other expense (1,939 ) (25 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax expense (5,419 ) (4,335 ) Income tax expense from continuing operations (42 ) (28 ) Net loss from continuing operations $ (5,461 ) $ (4,363 ) Loss from discontinued operations $ (50 ) $ (1,316 ) Net loss $ (5,511 ) $ (5,679 ) Per share data: Net loss on continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.60 ) $ (0.49 ) Net loss on discontinued operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.15 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.61 ) $ (0.64 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 9,068 8,899

EMCORE CORPORATION

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 (in thousands, except for percentages) 1Q25 4Q24 Gross profit $ 6,269 $ 4,472 Gross margin 32 % 21 % Stock-based compensation expense 120 40 Asset retirement obligation accretion 20 61 Intangible asset amortization 482 482 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 6,891 $ 5,055 Non-GAAP gross margin 36 % 23 %

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 September 30,

2024 (in thousands) 1Q25 4Q24 Operating expense $ 9,749 $ 7,825 Stock-based compensation expense (386 ) (359 ) Impairment expense - (3 ) Severance expense (19 ) 168 Restructuring expense (928 ) (872 ) Loss on sale of assets - (50 ) Transition/M&A-related expense (2,021 ) (598 ) Litigation-related expense - (39 ) Non-GAAP operating expense $ 6,395 $ 6,072

Three Months Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 (in thousands, except for per share data and percentages) 1Q25 4Q24 Net loss from continuing operations $ (5,461 ) $ (3,168 ) Net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.60) $ (0.35) Stock-based compensation expense 506 399 Asset retirement obligation accretion 20 61 Intangible asset amortization 482 482 Impairment expense - 3 Severance expense 19 (168 ) Restructuring expense 928 872 Loss on sale of assets - 50 Transition/M&A-related expense 2,021 598 Litigation-related expense - 39 Loss on extinguishment of debt and change in fair value of warrant liability 1,946 2,572 Other income (7 ) (3,612 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 42 (85 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 496 $ (1,957 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.22) Interest expense, net - 940 Depreciation expense 570 580 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,065 $ (437 ) Adjusted EBITDA % of revenue 5.5 % (2.0 %)

Contact:

EMCORE Corporation

Tom Minichiello

Chief Financial Officer

investor@emcore.com

SOURCE: EMCORE Corporation

