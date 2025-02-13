LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $276.97 million, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $729.16 million, or $6.19 per share, last year.Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $263.34 million or $2.42 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $1.838 billion from $1.840 billion last year.Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $276.97 Mln. vs. $729.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.29 vs. $6.19 last year. -Revenue: $1.838 Bln vs. $1.840 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX