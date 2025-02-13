WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled $199.1 million, or $11.91 per share. This compares with $17.6 million, or $1.06 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 44.1% to $387.1 million from $268.6 million last year.Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $199.1 Mln. vs. $17.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $11.91 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue: $387.1 Mln vs. $268.6 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX