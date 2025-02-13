WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) released a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $267.3 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $1.746 million, or $2.44 per share, last year.Excluding items, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $565.7 million or $0.81 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $2.257 billion from $1.975 billion last year.Palo Alto Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $267.3 Mln. vs. $1.746 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $2.44 last year. -Revenue: $2.257 Bln vs. $1.975 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 to $0.77 Full year EPS guidance: $3.18 to $3.24Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX