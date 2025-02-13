WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG):Earnings: $14.2 million in Q4 vs. -$297.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.10 in Q4 vs. -$2.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Leggett & Platt Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.20 per share Revenue: $1.056 billion in Q4 vs. $1.115 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX