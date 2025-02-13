Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

FORNEBU, Norway, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of hereby calls for an extraordinary general meeting in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (the "Company"), on 7 March 2025 at 12:00 (CET) as a virtual meeting, regarding a proposed capital reduction and dividend distribution based on an audited interim balance sheet, also subject to approval by the general meeting.

The meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guidelines attached to this notice.

Although no pre-registration is needed for attending online, shareholders that are eligible for attending and voting at the annual general meeting are encouraged to register their attendance no later than 5 March 2025 at 23:59 (CET). Attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts to be able to vote. Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is 5 March 2025 at 23:59 (CET).

Please find attached the following documents:

Notice of extraordinary general meeting, incl. proxy form

- The Board of Directors' proposed resolutions

- The audited interim balance sheet of Aker Carbon Capture ASA per 30 December 2024

- Confirmation from the Company's auditor regarding coverage after capital reduction, cf. the Public Limited Liability Act section 12-2

- Guidelines for online participation

All documents to be processed in the meeting, as well as the participation link and guidelines for online participation, will also be made available on www.akercarboncaptureasa.com.

For further information:

Media and Investors: Mats Ektvedt, mobile: +47 41 42 33 28,

e-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA was established as a separate entity in 2020, building on more than 20 years long experience and maturation of the carbon capture technology within Aker. Following an agreement with SLB, a Joint Venture between SLB and Aker Carbon Capture was established in June 2024. The JV, SLB Capturi, is headquartered in Oslo, with SLB owning 80% and Aker Carbon Capture ASA owning 20%, two strong companies with proven track record of building successful industrial businesses positioned for substantial growth.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

